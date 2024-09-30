The SNP’s controversial heat in buildings bill will be pushed forward amid a record-breaking year for heat pump installations in Scotland.

Scotland has installed a record-breaking number of certified heat pumps this year as campaigners look to controversial legislation to “accelerate the move to cleaner heating”.

The Scottish Government will bring forward its Heat in Buildings Bill, drawn up by former minister Patrick Harvie prior to the Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens being ripped up. The Greens have raised concerns the legislation could be weakened.

The plans aim to ensure all households no longer use fossil fuel heating systems by 2045, signalling a move to heat pumps and other renewable technology.

New data from the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) shows Scotland is on track for a record-breaking year for heat pump installations, having installed more than 5,000 certified heat pumps this year - a 34 per cent increase on the same period last year.

The data shows the Western Isles is the top performing local authority in Scotland for heat pump installations, with more than 20 per cent households having a certified system. The Orkney Islands follow with 14.71 per cent and Argyll and Bute on 8.81 per cent.

Ian Rippin, chief executive of MCS, said: “Our data shows that a growing number of home owners across Scotland are investing in heat pumps, which are one of the most efficient and sustainable heating solutions for homes and are a vital part of Scotland’s plans to reach net zero by 2045.

“These results from MCS show that with the right grant support and regulation, people can have the certainty they need to make the switch to cleaner, greener forms of heating.”

Claire Daly, head of policy and advocacy at WWF Scotland, said: “These figures are very encouraging. It’s particularly welcome to find areas currently experiencing high levels of fuel poverty, such as Scotland’s rural areas and islands, making the switch to renewable heating.

