SNP blamed for 'collapse in housebuilding' as Scotland starts plummet to 11-year low

SNP ministers are under fire for overseeing the “collapse in housebuilding” after cutting £200 million from the affordable housing budget.

SNP ministers have been accused of a “complete dereliction of duty” after figures showed the number of new homes built in Scotland plummeted by 17 per cent last year.

The data shows that by the end of June this year, 22,473 homes had been built towards the Scottish Government’s target of delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032.

The statistics are stark as separate data revealed that the number of homelessness assessments soared to the highest level since records began in 2016, as did the number of children in temporary accommodation. SNP ministers are facing criticism that a lack of housing is fuelling Scotland’s housing crisis.

The row emerges after the Scottish Government cut £200 million from the affordable housing supply programme in the 2024-25 budget.

Budget cuts from SNP ministers has been blamed for a ‘collapse’ in housebuilding in Scotland

Scottish Conservative shadow housing secretary, Miles Briggs, warned the “savage cuts of nearly £200m to the housing budget mean fewer and fewer homes are being built across all sectors”.

He added: “With homelessness levels at their highest levels in a decade, that is a complete dereliction of duty by SNP ministers.

“SNP ministers must reverse their cuts to the housing budget, drop any plans to extend rent controls and finally give councils a fair funding deal that they need to meet the demand for housing across Scotland.”

According to official figures, 19,293 new homes were completed in the 12 months to the end of June 2024.

But homes built by the private sector fell by 14 per cent over the year to 14,240, with the number of properties built by councils and housing associations dropping by 25 per cent to 5,053.

Excluding 2020, when house-building was halted by the Covid pandemic, the number of new homes that were built was the lowest since the year ending June 2018.

From the start of July 2023 to the end of June 2024, there were 6,966 affordable new homes approved, 6,422 such properties started and 9,295 affordable homes were completed.

While approvals were up 15 per cent on the year, there was a 10 cent drop in starts and a 14 per cent dip in completions - while the number of affordable homes that were started was the lowest since the year to the end of June 2015.

The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations said “radical action” is needed from the Government.

The organisation’s chief executive, Sally Thomas, said the housebuilding figures, together with separate statistics showing a rise in homelessness, “underline that the collapse in housebuilding has devastating consequences”.

She added: “Repeated Scottish Government cuts to the affordable housing budget have made it ever more difficult for housing associations to deliver the safe, warm, affordable homes that everyone deserves as a basic human right.

SNP Housing Minister ​Paul McLennan (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

“We’ve seen some recognition from the Scottish Government that this is an emergency, so ahead of the Scottish budget we need to see radical action to match that and to invest in our social homes.”

Housing minister Paul McLennan said the Scottish Government has a “strong track record in supporting the delivery of affordable homes”.

He added: “We will continue to build on that record with a total investment of almost £600 million in affordable housing this year.