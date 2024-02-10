A former SNP minister has warned the party remains “stuck in first gear” after this week’s Cabinet reshuffle, as he described First Minister Humza Yousaf’s decision to overlook Holyrood’s “brightest star” Kate Forbes for a role in his government as “absurd”.

Alex Neil, who served as a Cabinet secretary under the administrations of Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond, said the party was reeling from the “self-inflicted” crisis that had seen Michael Matheson resign as health secretary ahead of a report into an £11,000 bill tacked up on his parliamentary iPad.

Mr Neil, himself a former health secretary from 2012 to 2014, said Mr Yousaf needed to outline new and imaginative policies to regain momentum. He urged the First Minister to shed his image as someone who would provide continuity after Ms Sturgeon’s time in power.

“This is a self-inflicted crisis over the Michael Matheson issue,” Mr Neil told The Scotsman. “It wasn’t handled properly at all from day one, and the First Minister can’t afford any other self-inflicted crises like this.

“He’s got to get a grip of the situation politically, and he’s got to try and change the narrative.”

Mr Neil pointed to the recent Scottish Budget as an example of where Mr Yousaf failed to set out a new series of policy initiatives and provide momentum for his party heading into a general election.

“The Budget was a missed opportunity,” he said. “It showed a total lack of imagination when it comes to how to address the fiscal black hole. In my view, I would rewrite the Budget, because what was presented was politically and economically disastrous. The Government’s twin priorities are meant to be economic growth and tackling poverty, but you can’t successfully do that if you slash your housing budget to ribbons.”

Former finance secretary Kate Forbes during a SNP leadership hustings at the University of Strathclyde in March 2023. Humza Yousaf, who would go on to become First Minister and win the leadership contest, is pictured in the background. Picture: Jane Barlow-Pool/Getty Images

The former SNP MSP also said the reshuffle in the wake of Mr Matheson’s resignation was another “missed opportunity” that would do little to ease tensions in the party and provide voters with confidence.

“The most obvious thing about the new Cabinet is that the brightest star, not just in the SNP, but in the Parliament, Kate Forbes, isn’t in it,” he said.

“Given his [Mr Yousaf’s] narrow majority in the leadership election, and given the circumstances the party found itself in at that time, I think Mr Yousaf should have brought her in as deputy first minister and finance secretary. That would have united the party, but he is still ignoring Kate, who is a huge talent. We cannot afford to have people like her sitting on the backbenches. It’s absolutely absurd."

Mr Neil added: “He [Yousaf] needs to shed this image that he’s giving continuity to the Sturgeon years. The Sturgeon years are not very popular at this moment in Scotland, and he’s concentrating on too many peripheral issues, and not showing enough imagination. Where are the new policy initiatives?

Alex Neil MSP.