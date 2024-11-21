SNP set to block Stephen Flynn's Holyrood bid

Sources say the ‘majority’ of the SNP’s national executive are against double-jobbing in Westminster and Holyrood.

The SNP looks set to block Stephen Flynn’s attempt to sit in both Holyrood and Westminster at the same time.

Mr Flynn, who is currently the party’s Westminster leader and the MP for Aberdeen South, has been heavily criticised in the past week after putting himself forward to be vetted as a candidate for the 2026 Scottish election.

He is hoping to stand in the Aberdeen South and North Kincardine seat in Holyrood, which is currently held by the SNP’s Audrey Nicoll.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn | Getty Images

However members of the party’s national executive committee say they are against allowing SNP politicians to hold a dual mandate.

One told The Times: “A majority of NEC members voted in favour of discussing the matter at last Saturday’s NEC meeting, but it did not meet the two-thirds threshold to change the agenda.

“There is definitely a clear majority on the NEC against a dual mandate to be in both parliaments.”

The NEC is yet to establish its rules for who is selected as a candidate for the 2026 Scottish election - it has until February 2025.

The SNP has previously been heavily critical of double-jobbing, regularly attacking the former Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross for being the MP for Moray and an MSP for the Highlands and Islands at the same time.

The party previously changed its internal rules for the 2021 Scottish election, meaning any MP winning a seat in Holyrood would need to quit Westminster.

Health Secretary Neil Gray resigned as the MP for Airdrie and Shotts in 2021 after winning the area’s seat in Holyrood.

However, numerous senior SNP figures have previously held dual mandates, including First Minister John Swinney and former first minister Alex Salmond.

The Conservatives are putting forward a bill to the Scottish Parliament to put an end to double-jobbing - a vote is set to take place before Christmas.

If this bill passes, any MP who is elected to Holyrood would need to resign from Westminster within eight days.

Meanwhile Public Finance Minister Ivan McKee said double-jobbing is “not sustainable”.

Public Finance Minister Ivan McKee | John Devlin/National World

Speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland, he said: “I think double-jobbing - working as an MP and an MSP - isn’t sustainable.

“I’ve got a full-time job as an MSP and a minister. I gave up work that I had, a consultancy and a directorship that I had that was paid work.

“I didn’t need to give it up when I came to parliament, [but] I recognised that this was a full-time job that needs a full-time commitment.”

He was asked if Mr Flynn should resign from his Westminster seat if he wins a seat at the Holyrood election, to which Mr McKee said: “I think Stephen’s got huge talent, he’s got a lot to offer the party and the country in the years to come

“I think you’ll know that the SNP is one of the most democratic parties, where members can stand to challenge sitting MSPs, and that applies to all of us.

“There were quite a number of those challenges in the last cycle, and that’s to be welcomed.