Female SNP MSP suggests ‘protections’ needed to stop men ousting women
A female SNP MSP has suggested the party should put in place "protections" to stop internal male candidates ousting women amid the ongoing fallout from Stephen Flynn's Holyrood bid.
Evelyn Tweed, who represents Stirling, made the comments during a committee meeting in the Scottish Parliament. Mr Flynn, the SNP's Westminster leader, sparked an internal party backlash after announcing his intention to run for Holyrood in 2026 while remaining an MP.
He is targeting the Holyrood seat of Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, which is held by SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll.
Ms Tweed appeared to reference the row during a meeting on Tuesday of Holyrood's equalities committee, which was discussing the representation of women in politics.
In a question directed at Cailyn McMahon, the SNP's local government and campaigns officer, who was appearing as a witness, Ms Tweed said: "If, and I know this is quite specific to our party, but if somebody came in on an all-woman list and is a sitting MSP and is very competent, very strong, doing a good job, will there be any protections in place from a male person coming in to challenge her?"
Ms McMahon replied: "This isn't something that I'm aware of conversations having taken place at a national executive level, or a candidate assessment committee level. But it's definitely one that I'm happy to take away. I think it's absolutely a valid point and this is something we should prioritise."
Mr Flynn previously defended his decision to try to sit in both parliaments. However, he admitted attempting to oust an SNP colleague from Holyrood was “not a pleasant situation”.
He told the BBC: “It’s not something which is particularly pleasant, it’s not something which is particularly comfortable, particularly when you’re dealing with people who you know really well, you’re dealing with, in my case, a colleague who overlaps almost entirely with the constituency that I currently represent at Westminster.
“This is not a pleasant situation for either of us. All I’m seeking to do is ask the members who vote for us, who ultimately decide who their candidate is going to be, to make a decision.”
