Female SNP MSP suggests ‘protections’ needed to stop men ousting women

Evelyn Tweed appeared to be referencing the recent row over Stephen Flynn’s Holyrood bid

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A female SNP MSP has suggested the party should put in place "protections" to stop internal male candidates ousting women amid the ongoing fallout from Stephen Flynn's Holyrood bid.

Evelyn Tweed, who represents Stirling, made the comments during a committee meeting in the Scottish Parliament. Mr Flynn, the SNP's Westminster leader, sparked an internal party backlash after announcing his intention to run for Holyrood in 2026 while remaining an MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn (right) to submit a bid putting him up against incumbent MSP Audrey Nicoll has upset some party figures | NationalWorld

He is targeting the Holyrood seat of Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, which is held by SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll.

Ms Tweed appeared to reference the row during a meeting on Tuesday of Holyrood's equalities committee, which was discussing the representation of women in politics.

In a question directed at Cailyn McMahon, the SNP's local government and campaigns officer, who was appearing as a witness, Ms Tweed said: "If, and I know this is quite specific to our party, but if somebody came in on an all-woman list and is a sitting MSP and is very competent, very strong, doing a good job, will there be any protections in place from a male person coming in to challenge her?"

Ms McMahon replied: "This isn't something that I'm aware of conversations having taken place at a national executive level, or a candidate assessment committee level. But it's definitely one that I'm happy to take away. I think it's absolutely a valid point and this is something we should prioritise."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Flynn is the SNP's leader at Westminster. Picture: Getty Images

Mr Flynn previously defended his decision to try to sit in both parliaments. However, he admitted attempting to oust an SNP colleague from Holyrood was “not a pleasant situation”.

He told the BBC: “It’s not something which is particularly pleasant, it’s not something which is particularly comfortable, particularly when you’re dealing with people who you know really well, you’re dealing with, in my case, a colleague who overlaps almost entirely with the constituency that I currently represent at Westminster.