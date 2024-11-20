Scottish minister says double jobbing 'too difficult', backs ban as SNP's Stephen Flynn watches on

The Scottish Affairs Committee was told ‘double jobbing should be confined to the past’

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray says he would “find it difficult” to double job and has claimed the Scottish Parliament should look at the issue.

MSPs in Holyrood are set to debate banning dual mandates, where a politician sits in both parliaments at the same time, in a bid to stop SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn standing in the 2026 Holyrood election.

Mr Murray made the comments on Wednesday during his first appearance in his new ministerial role at Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee, as Mr Flynn watched on.

Stephen Flynn MP in the House of Commons | Leon Neal/Getty Images

Labour MP Elaine Stewart said “double jobbing should be confined to the past”, adding residents in Scottish constituencies “deserve more”.

In response, the Scottish secretary said: “It is something I would find difficult. There is not enough time to do the one job, never mind two. So I would have thought double jobbing is something we should ensure doesn’t happen.”

Mr Murray added: “Everyone around this table knows how hard it is to be a constituency MP and then have other responsibilities as well. I would think the Scottish Parliament would want to look at this - I know the UK Parliament is looking at this as it was in the Labour Party manifesto.”

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray | Alex McBride/Getty Images

Conservative MSP Graham Simpson is bringing forward a Bill to outlaw dual mandates, which MSPs are set to vote on soon.

Several MSPs have sat in both parliaments at once, including former first minister Alex Salmond, SNP leader John Swinney and former Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

Mr Flynn has put himself forward to be vetted as an SNP candidate in the 2026 Holyrood election, despite already representing Aberdeen South at Westminster.