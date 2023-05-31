SNP risk losing £1.2 million of short money if party auditors don't file Westminster accounts today

The SNP auditors must file the party accounts on Wednesday or the Westminster group may not be able to pay staff.

The SNP Westminster group must file its accounts by the end of Wednesday or risk losing out on the public funds used to support its parliamentary work.

AMS Accountants Group were only appointed at the start of May after the previous auditors quit, bu now have a tight deadline to stop the party losing £1.2 million of short money.

Short money is paid to opposition parties in the House of Commons to assist them in their parliamentary work, with the amount each party receives based on how many MPs the party.Currently the SNP has 45 MPs and they are led by Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf has insisted he's "confident" the accounts will be filed on time.

Despite this, The Scotsman understands an announcement is expected later today.

The party’s previous auditors, Johnston Carmichael, quit in September 2022 after working with the SNP for 10 years.

Johnston Carmichael told the SNP it resigned following a “review of our client portfolio and existing resources and commitments”.

However this news was only made public seven months later in April this year, prompting concerns to be raised about transparency in the SNP.

Most within the SNP didn’t know this had happened either, with the new First Minister saying said he only found out about it after being elected as party leader and first minister back in March.

The party as a whole needs to submit its accounts to watchdogs at the Electoral Commission by July 7, or risk a fine.

Westminster leader Stephen Flynn previously said he was “confident” the group would meet its deadline.