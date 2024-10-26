SNP ministers have come under fire for a lack of progress in switching heating from gas boilers to heat pumps.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SNP ministers have been accused of trying to “cover up” a lack of progress on a key climate target after it was revealed a 2020 aim has still not been met.

The Scottish Government had previously pledged 11 per cent of heating demand would come from renewable sources such as heat pumps by 2020. But figures for 2020 showed that only 6.1 per cent of heat demand came from renewable sources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Minister John Swinney | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Following that missed target, ministers stopped publishing specific annual reports on renewable heat.

However, a response to a Freedom of Information request to The Scotsman has revealed that as of 2022, the last available data, the target has still not been met. The latest statistics show only 7.9 per cent of heat demand came from renewable sources.

The Scottish Government’s latest climate change monitoring report stressed the controversial Heat in Buildings Bill, which will legislate for a move from gas boilers to heat pumps and other renewable systems by 2045, has proposed “a new or amended renewable heat target”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report adds: “In order to comply with existing statutory requirements, our heat in buildings strategy set out a provisional target of 22 per cent for the proportion of non-electrical heat demand in buildings supplied by renewable sources either directly, or via a heat network.

The Scottish Government hopes more people will install heat pumps to get climate targets back on track

“The renewable heat target, as currently defined, is an important factor in monitoring Scotland’s wider 2030 renewable ambitions”.

Scottish Conservative shadow net zero, energy and transport secretary Douglas Lumsden said:"This secrecy is typical of the SNP Government who are clearly trying to avoid further scrutiny of their climate failures.

Scottish Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden

"We know they're miles away from meeting any of their climate targets, but instead of trying to cover their tracks they should be setting out pragmatic and common sense solutions to ensure Scotland at least reaches net zero by our 2045 goal."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Boyack, Scottish Labour's spokesperson for net zero, said: "Once again, this SNP Government is significantly missing its targets in the vital fight against climate change.

"Worse, rather than admitting its failures, it seems the SNP is attempting to cover them up. Scotland has the potential to be a clean energy superpower, but that starts with being transparent about the scale of the challenge.”

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie was, until his party’s co-operation agreement with the Scottish Government was torn up in April, responsible for bringing forward the heat in buildings strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Harvie (Photo: Lisa Ferguson)

He said: “Challenges from the consequences of Brexit, Covid and Ukraine certainly impacted areas like renewable heat targets, especially investment in heat networks, and this forced a reassessment by the Scottish Government.

“The priority for our renewable heat targets now is building the skills base and getting projects investment-ready, which is what the heat network support unit and fund are doing, and positive market signals that the Heat in Buildings Bill will send.

“It is critical that they remain funded in the upcoming budget if we want to see real growth, which would allow for more ambitious targets to be set.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “As part of a recent consultation on proposals for a Heat in Buildings Bill, we sought views on taking steps to replace the existing renewable heat target.