Progress on decarbonising Scotland's homes and buildings is "far too slow", a coalition of organisations has warned.

The Existing Homes Alliance (EHA) said more needed to be done "as a matter of urgency". It comes after an expert said the cost of decarbonising homes and buildings north of the border could be as much as £130 billion, which is four times more than the Scottish Government’s official estimate. Stephen Good, from the Just Transition Commission (JTC), said Scotland needed to "get real" about the costs involved.

Gillian Campbell, of the EHA, which includes bodies such as the Chartered Institute of Housing and Citizens Advice Scotland in its steering group, told The Scotsman: "I think progress is far too slow. We knew what needed to be done several years ago.”

She called on the Scottish Government to introduce a Heat in Buildings Bill as part of the Programme for Government next month, to set out “what homeowners need to do and by when”.

"We've been talking about a Heat in Buildings Bill for far too long,” she said. “The heat in buildings strategy was published three years ago, nearly, and since then progress has been too slow."

Ms Campbell said ministers must move quickly to respond to the final report of the green heat finance taskforce, due in the coming months, and should also build on the support offered by the Home Energy Scotland advice service. Ms Campbell added: "There's no expectation that the Scottish Government or the taxpayer should pay for all of this through public funding, but the Scottish Government does have a role in making sure that the conditions are right for private investors.

"So, for example, by making sure that there's clarity on standards and expectations through, for example, a Heat in Buildings Bill. That's going to open up markets in terms of private sector investors.

"In terms of who actually pays for it, it's going to be a mix of large-scale private investors, small-scale private investors, and individual homeowners, as well as a role for public finance to support particular people at risk of fuel poverty."

She said costs would come down as the technology progresses and the wider industry adapts, and indicated she did not think the overall bill would be as much as £130bn.

Decarbonising heat is “a long-term programme of work”, she added. It is widely seen as one of the most difficult challenges in reaching net zero.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Heat from our homes and buildings represents around 20 per cent of Scotland’s carbon emissions and we continue to work with stakeholders across the public and private sectors to ensure that a just transition to net zero is delivered for households across the country. We also continue to ensure those living in rural areas are supported in the transition through our funding and delivery programmes.

“We recognise that the pace of the heat in buildings transition requires a substantial growth in supply chains and are working in partnership with the sector to ensure that the appropriate support and training provision are aligned at a local level with business needs and future local demands.