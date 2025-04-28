Apologies have been demanded from First Minister John Swinney and former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An SNP MSP has called on First Minister John Swinney to say sorry to women and transgender people following this month’s landmark Supreme Court ruling.

Michelle Thomson said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and former first minister Nicola Sturgeon should also apologise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters of trans rights hold a rally in Edinburgh following the Supreme Court ruling about the definition of a woman (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

The Falkirk East MSP said transgender people had been “led up the garden path” by those who supported gender self-ID.

Her comments follow interim guidance by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) that “trans women [biological men] should not be permitted to use women’s facilities” in areas such as hospitals, shops and restaurants.

Earlier, Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie warned the guidance could breach the human rights of transgender people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The intervention from the EHRC, which also says transgender people should not be left with no facilities to use, comes after the UK Supreme Court declared the words “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act refer to a biological woman and biological sex.

Ms Thomson said transgender people had been “led to believe for quite some time that self-ID gave them an entitlement that is not actually the case”. As well as the First Minister, she said other politicians should issue an apology, both to women and transgender people.

Michelle Thomson and John Swinney after an SNP group meeting at the Scottish Parliament. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

Ms Thomson told the BBC: “In reality, let’s be clear: Keir Starmer should also be apologising, Nicola Sturgeon should also be apologising because people expect government to make clear policies that can be translated into law, and this has been quite a mess for some time, and has only been cleared up as a result of the ruling by the Supreme Court.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She urged Mr Swinney to “exhibit very clear leadership” on the issue and “come out really strongly” to warn the organisations of the legal consequences if they do not abide by the Supreme Court’s ruling on single-sex spaces, although she said he had been clear that the law should be followed.

“This is the Supreme Court that has made a ruling,” she said. “It’s not some airy-fairy guidance. It’s the highest court across the UK.

“I think he needs to be very clear that where it is possible immediately and now they must adhere to the law.”

Ms Thomson added: “There are some people who have been led up the garden path. I think it’s terrible some trans people who have been told that they could operate under the basis of self-ID when the Supreme Court judgment made it so clear that that was not their legal interpretation of the Equality Act.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Green Party, called for the updated EHRC advice to be withdrawn. He accused the watchdog of not consulting transgender people before having “rushed out” the advice.

“This is not guidance,” Mr Harvie told the BBC.

“It’s an update, which adds more confusion and a great deal more anxiety and stress to people’s lives, not just trans people themselves and their loved ones, but also anybody else who, for whatever reason, doesn’t conform with widespread gender norms and can be challenged in the same way that trans people are when they are out and about, and also people who run businesses, workplaces and even associations.”

The Greens co-convener said the new advice “strikes at the very heart of the LGBT community’s right to organise and exist on its own terms”. He said : “It’s going to cause a great deal of confusion. It already is causing a great deal of anxiety and it will do far more harm than good.”

The MSP said the EHRC “appears to be saying” that transgender people should be “forced to out themselves on an almost daily basis”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The independence of the judiciary needs to be respected, but it does not forbid people from criticising the arguments that have been made in court, or from disagreeing with a specific decision.