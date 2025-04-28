If standing up for trans rights makes me 'woke', at least that shows I care

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I wasn't planning to write this column. I had something much more jovial in mind. But some reactions to the Supreme Court judgment have, shall we say, “rattled my cage”.

For context I am one of those MPs who, as I once heard Harriet Harman explain, don't realise how strong a feminist they are until they are elected and the injustice they see brings it out in them. That's the way it was for me not only with feminism or LGBT but all equalities issues.

I was always aware and, I hope, supportive but I never expected it to motivate me quite so much. And never more than since the Supreme Court judgment on the word ‘woman’ in the 2010 Equalities Act, specifically with regard to appointments to public boards in Scotland.

Supporters of trans rights hold a rally in Edinburgh following the Supreme Court ruling about the definition of a woman (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

A common enemy: violence

The judgment itself is well known now, if often misunderstood, misrepresented or misinterpreted. What is not in doubt, however, is the fear and anxiety the whole issue has created for too many people for too long.

I respect not only the ruling and the concerns expressed by many women, but there is increasing anxiety in the transgender community about what interpretations of the ruling could mean for them.

What I have no sympathy for is the deliberate, merciless pitting against each other of two vulnerable groups with one common enemy: violence – often misogynistic and almost always by men.

I have found some arguments of the past two years sickening as good people were pilloried simply for expressing empathy. That is not good enough.

It was actually Jane Fonda who hit the nail on the head for me when she said: “Empathy is not weak or woke and, by the way, woke just means you give a damn about other people.”

Nasty, abusive comments

I’m immensely proud of my party, the Liberal Democrats, and our record on fighting for the rights of women and the LGBT community. I wear my role as our women and equalities spokesperson with a pride I cannot express. But it can be challenging.

Over the past few days, the nasty, abusive comments thrown at all of us trying to find a way forward, or vulnerable individuals who are being made to feel less worthy, represent little more than mindless bullying. It's time to stop. It has to stop.

We have the Supreme Court judgment now and it's time for the government to take responsibility, and look at what it means and how to make it work. Will existing legislation be sufficient or will new laws be needed?

They must make sure that the rights of all in this are protected and that a sensible way is found to allow our trans community to just go about their lives feeling safe and valued.

Vulnerable women, especially those who may have suffered previous trauma, must know that they are protected. But, most of all, we have to put an end to their distress being used as a political weapon by those too selfish to recognise another’s need.

Maybe that makes me woke – a word, by the way, that I detest. Doubtless it illustrates my wishy-washy liberal credentials. But truthfully, I don't care because maybe it also shows that at least I give a damn.