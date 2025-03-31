Fears over impact of online figures such as Andrew Tate

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Female teachers in Scotland are far more likely to be physically attacked by pupils than their male counterparts, with calls for Scottish ministers to support schools and address the “scourge” of misogyny, according to newly published research..

A survey by the NASUWT teachers’ union found nearly half (49 per cent) of female teachers reported physical abuse or violence in the last 12 months, compared to 36 per cent of their male counterparts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The union’s behaviour in schools survey also found more than a quarter (27 per cent) of female teachers reported being hit or punched in the last year, more than double the rate of male teachers at 13 per cent.

One in five female teachers reported being kicked, compared to just eight per cent of male teachers, while 37 per cent of female teachers reported being shoved or barged by a pupil – as did 33 per cent of male teachers.

The NASUWT union’s research raises concerns over the violence and abuse faced by female teachers. Picture posed by models

More than one in 10 (12 per cent) female teachers said they had been spat at, compared to four per cent of male teachers. While rates of verbal abuse were nearly the same, with 90 per cent of male teachers and 89 per cent of female teachers reporting such abuse over the past year, female teachers are more likely to experience it more often; some 18 per cent said they experienced physical violence several times a week, compared to just six per cent of male teachers.

Similarly, 37 per cent of female teachers reported being verbally abused several times a week on average, compared to 18 per cent of male teachers. Five per cent of female teachers reported experiencing sexual abuse from pupils, compared to two per cent of male teachers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey of hundreds of teachers comes amidst growing concern over the impact on young male pupils exposed to misogynistic influencers on social media, such as Andrew Tate.

One female teacher who took part in the NASUWT said that male pupuls were “hugely influenced” by such figures, and pointed to a “definite shift in disparaging, disdainful behaviour” of boys as young 12 or 13 towards female members of staff.

She explained: “Out of an English class of 28 S2 pupils last year, four boys opted, despite discouragement, to write a persuasive essay on why Andrew Tate is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) which included praise of his view that women are a man’s property. This low view of woman and rhetoric plays out in how little regard and respect many of my female colleagues are encountering.”

Teachers have expressed concern about the influence of figures like Andrew Tate. Picture: Ian Maule/Getty | Getty Images

Another female teacher said she had been subjected to “aggressive and personal” comments about her physical appearance related to her gender and age. “This occurred in the school car park following a parents’ night,” she said. “It was dark and quite a firghtening experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One teacher echoed the concerns around influencers, noting that “incel and machismo culture and violence against women is being normalised through social media.”

NASUWT is calling for ministers and employers to take greater action to support schools and tackle the “scourge” of misogyny and gender-based abuse directed at women teachers, which it said also affects female pupils. It stressed that this should include explicitly teaching pupils about misogyny and misogynistic attitudes and improving reporting procedures in schools to include incidents of sexual harassment and abuse.

Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said: “While no teacher should go to work and experience verbal or physical abuse from pupils, this data indicates that women teachers are at higher risk of facing violence. Undoubtedly misogynistic and sexist attitudes and ideologies account for some of the disparity between rates of violence and abuse being faced by male and female teachers.

“An anti-sexist approach to managing pupil behaviour must be recognised as central to bringing down levels of abuse and violence in our schools. Our research has found that sexual harassment and sexism towards both female teachers and pupils in schools is commonplace and that the majority of incidents fail to be reported or dealt with effectively.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Tackling sexism and misogyny must be a priority for government and for schools. Until such behaviour is treated with the seriousness it deserves and seen as part of the spectrum of abuse plaguing our schools, women working in schools will continue to have their safety put at risk.”

Mike Corbett, NASUWT national official in Scotland, added: “Women members have reported appalling sexist and misogynistic abuse, which in some cases is also spilling over into physical violence against them. What women are experiencing in schools is a reflection of a wider societal culture in which violence and misogyny against women and girls is seeing a resurgence. This is why it cannot be left to schools alone to tackle this issue.

“As well as taking action to ensure every school has behaviour management policies in place and enacted which place effective sanctions on pupils who abuse staff, local authorities and the Scottish Government need to make schools a central plank of strategies to eradicate gender-based violence.”

The survey saw 476 teachers in Scotland, 326 of whom are women, respond online between January and February this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Violence or abusive behaviour in our schools is completely unacceptable. We all want our schools to be safe and consistent learning environments for teachers, wider staff and pupils alike.