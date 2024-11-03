Jobs are being shed in a flagship Scottish Government green energy advice service - putting progress in installing heat pumps at risk of stalling.

SNP ministers are making cuts to their flagship green heating services, axing “significant numbers” of adviser jobs.

A whistleblower from Home Energy Scotland (HES), which is funded directly by the Scottish Government, has lifted the lid on the cuts, warning they have led to a “very distressing time” for workers. A leading environmental charity has been left “extremely concerned” by the decision.

There are also concerns the cuts to the advice service, which acts as a gateway to loans and grants available for Scots to install heat pumps and other renewable heating systems, could lead to progress in moving away from gas boilers being put at risk.

SNP ministers are poised to publish their flagship Heat in Buildings Bill, which will set out a roadmap for all heating systems moving to green technology by 2045.

But fears have now been issued that fewer people may come forward for financial support and advice in upgrading their homes amid the cuts to the service, and ultimately slow down the transition.

The Energy Saving Trust receives grant funding to administer the Home Energy Scotland advice service through an annual grant. The service is broad - issuing advice to people in Scotland on reducing energy bills and financial support for green heating systems and electric bikes and cars.

A whistleblower has warned the advice service is subject to “budget cuts” and has been “informed of people having to leave their roles”, adding that workers have been told about an intention for “our responsibilities to be spread further over a thinning team”.

The whistleblower added: “It is a very distressing time, especially to get this news during the winter period where we are most needed by people who live in fear of bills, in damp and/or cold properties, and in a build up with people who in brutal honesty exploit these vulnerable [people].”

“[This] is impacting us at the worst of times as people turn to us the most during winter.

“This isn't like any other job, it's a dedication and commitment towards positive change and a recognition that people are either struggling with [the] energy crisis or were trying to take that step into investing in a warm, but clean home.”

The row emerges as SNP finance secretary Shona Robison draws up her spending plans for the next financial year ahead of delivering her budget on December 4.

SNP finance secretary Shona Robison.

As part of her £500 million of cuts to services announced in September, Ms Robison confirmed £800,000 would be cut by not running a paid-for marketing campaign to promote heat in buildings policies. Up to £900,000 will be cut from energy efficiency and decarbonisation by not running a round of support for public sector buildings for the rest of this financial year.

The Scottish Government risks further irritating the Scottish Greens, who are the most likely opposition party to offer support to the Budget needed for it to pass.

Greens MSPs were left angered at SNP ministers watering down rent controls on Thursday and the latest cuts to the flagship Heat in Buildings programme will further sour the relationship between the two parties. Co-operation had been on the mend after the public falling out that saw the Bute House Agreement end and ultimately ended Humza Yousaf’s stint as first minister.

Co-leader of the Scottish Greens, Patrick Harvie

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie, who until April was the minister responsible for Scotland’s heat transition, said he has spoken to an official involved in the programme who told him “the job losses being contemplated are in significant numbers compared to the overall Homes Energy Scotland capacity”.

Mr Harvie said the official “suggested that the whole Home Energy Scotland grant and loan scheme may be closed down for the time being”.

He added: "The heat in buildings programme is critical to the path to net zero. There simply is no way to get back on track with Scotland’s climate commitments without it.

“A stop-start approach won’t work either, as it loses the skills and experience of the workforce, and the good will of those who remain.

"Since the Bute House Agreement ended, we’ve seen the SNP undermine nature restoration, public transport, active travel and more. If they do the same to the Heat in Buildings programme, it leave Scotland with no credibility either on climate or on fuel poverty as we approach the winter months."

Claire Daly, head of policy and advocacy at WWF Scotland, said: “The advice and funding that Home Energy Scotland provides homeowners is a vital part of our urgent transition to clean heat in Scotland, and we would be extremely concerned to see any cuts in this area.

“If Scotland is to meet its net zero targets, it is critical that we transition to low carbon heat to make homes warmer, reduce energy bills and help to lower green house gases.”

She added: “To do this, we need solid investment and commitment from the Scottish Government, support for homeowners to make these changes, and certainty and consistency to give confidence to businesses in the sector.

“After recent cuts to the nature restoration budget, further cuts undermining climate action would send the wrong message when urgent action is so desperately needed to address the climate and nature crisis.

“It’s vital that the Scottish Government’s forthcoming budget recommits to spending at least what they have already promised to on heat in buildings for the remainder of this parliament.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government recognises the importance of continuing to support Scottish householders to transition to clean heating and energy efficient homes through providing free, impartial and bespoke advice.

“In response to the cost of living and energy crises of the last few years, the Scottish Government raised the funding level to help to meet the unprecedented demand for advice through Home Energy Scotland.

“Demand for this advice service, though remaining high, has now decreased from the 138,000 households supported in 2022/23. and the proposed service reduction reflects this. Despite challenging budget decisions facing the Scottish Government, we continue to provide a significant level of support for the advice service.