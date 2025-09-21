The appointment comes after Carol Beattie stepped down with immediate effect due to personal health reasons.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SNP has appointed a former MP and council leader as its new chief executive.

Callum McCaig will take up the party role with immediate effect after Carol Beattie stepped down for personal health reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McCaig is the former leader of Aberdeen City Council, the former MP for Aberdeen South, and a former special advisor to two SNP first ministers.

SNP chief executive Callum McCaig | Supplied/SNP

Mr McCaig said: “It is a great privilege to be appointed as chief executive and I pay tribute to the work of my predecessor Carol Beattie. The party is fighting-fit and election ready. I look forward to working with John Swinney to secure that victory in 2026, and onward to independence.”

Ms Beattie said serving as the SNP’s chief executive had been a “privilege” and thanked those at the party headquarters for their work to bring about Scottish independence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said she would continue to play a part in the party’s 2026 Scottish Parliament election campaign and the fight for independence.

Angela Constance, the party’s business convener, said in a statement: “I am delighted to confirm Callum McCaig’s appointment as chief executive of the Scottish National Party.

“Callum brings a wealth of experience from the public and private sector, and will steer the organisation with determination and focus as we head into the 2026 election campaign.

Callum McCaig speaking at the SNP conference in 2015. | Andrew Milligan/Press Association

“I’d like to pay tribute to Carol Beattie, who has been a lynchpin in delivering a streamlined headquarters operation, ensuring fiscal stability and with an acute focus on election-winning strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know this has not been an easy decision for her to make, but I admire her courage to put her own health first. I thank Carol wholeheartedly for her service to the SNP and to the wider cause of independence, both of which I know she will continue to campaign for.”

Ms Beattie was given the role permanently in March after taking on the job on an interim basis in October.