The SNP has been accused of “hypocrisy” after John Swinney flew to the US for Scotch whisky talks.

Scottish Labour MP Graeme Downie said the SNP “can't criticise the US to please your base then expect them to take you seriously on behalf of Scottish business”.

First Minister John Swinney attending the opening ceremony for a new course at Trump International in Aberdeenshire. | PA

It comes after SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn told Prime Minister Keir Starmer earlier this year to “get back up off his knees and revoke that offer of a state visit”.

Mr Downie, the Dunfermline and Dollar MP, said: "It's great the First Minister is going to the states and all support for Scottish businesses should be welcome. But that is undermined and put at risk by some of the ridiculous comments by Stephen Flynn regarding the US and President Trump.

"John Swinney might be trying to support Scottish business, but Stephen Flynn is more interested in his own ego and a glib one liner.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn speaking during Prime Minister's Questions | House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

"No wonder so many of his colleagues at Holyrood aren't that keen to see him try and swap parliament next year."

Mr Downie added: "You can't criticise the US to please your base then expect them to take you seriously on behalf of Scottish business. It reeks of rank hypocrisy."

Mr Swinney is in the US to push for the removal of President Donald Trump’s 10 per cent tariffs on whisky. The levy is costing the industry £4 million a week, according to the Scotch Whisky Association.

The US is Scotland’s largest export market by value for whisky, worth £971 million in 2024.

Sir Keir presented Mr Trump with the offer of a historic second state visit during a press conference at the White House in February. The Prime Minister’s trip seemed to go well, until the US President had a bust up with Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky in front of the media later the same week.

This provoked Mr Flynn’s “get back up off his knees” comment. But his words angered senior SNP figures, who said the Westminster leader was wrong to try and cause divisions on Ukraine.

Mr Trump’s state visit to the UK is set to take place next week.