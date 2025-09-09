A row has emerged after an adviser to John Swinney put himself forward to stand for the SNP a next year’s Holyrood election.

The SNP has been accused of running a “jobs for the boys’ scheme” after one of John Swinney’s special advisers launched a bid to be elected to Holyrood next year.

Jack Middleton has thrown his hat into the ring to contest the Aberdeen Central seat at next year’s election after former SNP minister Kevin Stewart announced on Monday he was pulling out of the race as the party’s chosen candidate due to ill health.

Opponents have criticised one of Mr Swinney’s top advisers claiming he will provide a “fresh voice”.

John Swinney (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Mr Middleton was appointed a special adviser during former first minister Humza Yousaf's brief time in office in 2023 and continued to work for Mr Swinney when he became First Minister last year.

The 30-year-old has previously worked for former Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP Maureen Watt and former Aberdeen South MP Callum McCaig.

Special advisers are permitted to seek nomination to become a parliamentary candidate with the First Minister’s direct approval.

Mr Middleton is listed as a special adviser, tasked with media communications, including communications and events support for the First Minister, support for the First Minister and the First Minister’s private office and “outreach and stakeholder engagement”.

Jack Middleton, one of John Swinney's special advisers, has put himself forward to be an SNP election candidate | Ashley Coombes, Epic Scotland

The Scottish Government spent £1.9 million of special advisers in 2024-25 - a reduction from the £2.1m spent in 2023-24.

Mr Middleton said: “We need new energy and fresh voices that will really connect with people if we’re going to push the SNP forward and secure independence for Scotland.

“Party members in Aberdeen Central deserve an Aberdonian candidate who prioritises independence – just like Kevin. That’s what I bring to the table and that’s why I’ve not hesitated to throw my hat in the ring to stand on the SNP platform in the city I love.

“I was gutted when I heard the news that Kevin will step down from Holyrood in May. I’ve known Kevin for many years, and he’s been a true role model for me.

“He’s set an example as an honest, hard-grafting MSP and SNP members in Aberdeen Central need someone to take up that mantle. I believe I’m the fresh voice who can do just that.”

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Rachael Hamilton said: “Veteran SNP MSPs may be jumping ship in droves before the election, but the Nats are still clearly running their usual ‘jobs for the boys’ scheme.

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Rachael Hamilton | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“It’s ridiculous for someone working as a special adviser to John Swinney, the man at the heart of this failed government for almost two decades, to claim that he’ll bring a ‘fresh voice’.

“The people of Aberdeen are crying out for change. But that means reversing the SNP’s higher taxes, wasteful spending and hostility to oil and gas – all the things the Scottish Conservatives have made priorities.”

Mr Stewart confirmed on Monday that he would no longer be seeking election for the Aberdeen Central seat after being selected to contest the constituency for the SNP.

Mr Swinney said he was “very sorry” to hear Mr Stewart was stepping down.