Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has made his first public comments on the Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman is an “adult female”, Sir Keir Starmer said, as he welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgment on the issue.

In his first public comments since the justices’ decision on April 16, the Prime Minister said he was “really pleased” with the clarity the court’s ruling offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Smith (left) and Marion Calder (right), co-directors of For Women Scotland, celebrate outside the Supreme Court in London after terms "woman" and "sex" in the Equality Act refer to a biological woman and biological sex, the Supreme Court has ruled. Photo: Lucy North/PA Wire

Sir Keir, who has previously said “transwomen are women”, was asked to repeat that statement, but instead said: “I think the Supreme Court has answered that question.”

Asked if that means he does not believe a transwoman is a woman, he told ITV West Country: “A woman is an adult female, and the court has made that absolutely clear.

“I actually welcome the judgment because I think it gives real clarity. It allows those that have got to draw up guidance to be really clear about what that guidance should say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I think it’s important that we see the judgment for what it is. It’s a welcome step forward. It’s real clarity in an area where we did need clarity, I’m pleased it’s come about.

“We need to move and make sure that we now ensure that all guidance is in the right place according to that judgment.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivering his keynote speech during the Labour Party Conference. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

In a long-awaited judgment, the court confirmed the terms “woman” and “sex” in the 2010 Equality Act “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”.

This means transgender women with a gender recognition certificate (GRC) can be excluded from single-sex spaces if “proportionate”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The comments by Sir Keir come as the Scottish Government prepares to make a ministerial statement at Holyrood this afternoon in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling.

Tory MSP Tess White, her party's equalities spokeswoman, said the court judgment "could not have been clearer on the definition of a woman and was a humiliating defeat for the SNP’s gender agenda".

She said: “The SNP Government must use their response to tell Parliament that they are ditching their divisive gender self-ID policies for good.

“Too much taxpayers’ time and money has been spent by the SNP on pushing these policies which have also become embedded in Scotland’s public institutions on their watch.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“John Swinney and his SNP colleagues must recognise it is time to move on. Enough is enough. They must rule out resurrecting Nicola Sturgeon’s gender reform bill under any guise and must now confirm they will instruct public bodies to adhere to this ruling

.“Trust in politics, particularly among women and girls, has been shattered by the SNP’s gender policies. They should show some humility in their statement and guarantee the rights and safety of women and girls will always be protected and respected.