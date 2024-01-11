Senior SNP MP blasts Humza Yousaf for refusing to come to Westminster to answer questions

Pete Wishart says it is ‘disappointing’ the committee’s invitation has been rejected by First Minister Humza Yousaf

A senior SNP MP has criticised First Minister Humza Yousaf for refusing to appear in front of a key Westminster committee.

Pete Wishart MP, who is chair of Westminster’s Scottish affairs committee, said it was “disappointing” Mr Yousaf had not accepted an invitation to appear before the committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The committee had asked the First Minister to give evidence on his priorities and on the committee’s ongoing inquiry into intergovernmental relations.

The Houses of Parliament, where the Scottish affairs committee meets

However, Mr Yousaf wrote to the committee on January 4 to say he will not be able to attend any of the evidence sessions the committee undertakes.

Mr Wishart said: “It’s disappointing that the First Minister isn’t able to give evidence to the committee, citing a similar outlook to previous serving first ministers – that his primary responsibility, while in office, is to the Scottish Parliament.

“The invitation remains open if Mr Yousaf’s availability changes.”

All living former first ministers have agreed to attend oral evidence sessions as part of the committee’s inquiry, which will allow them to share with MPs their unique perspectives on the relationship between Westminster and Holyrood. It is hoped the inquiry will be able to give an overview of this relationship over the 25 years since the Scotland Act 1998.

Pete Wishart MP, chair of the Scottish Affairs Committee. Image: House of Commons/Press Association.

The inquiry has already heard evidence from former prime ministers Tony Blair and Lord David Cameron, and former first minister Alex Salmond is scheduled to appear before the committee on February 19.

Dates for appearances from Nicola Sturgeon, Lord Jack McConnell and Henry McLeish will be set later in the year.

Mr Yousaf said constitution secretary Angus Robertson has accepted an invitation to appear before the committee in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a letter to Mr Wishart, the First Minister said: “Unfortunately, due to my extensive commitments as First Minister, I am unable to accept the invitation to appear before the committee.

“As the committee is aware, I am accountable to the Scottish Parliament for the decisions and actions of the Scottish Government.