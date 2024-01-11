Senior SNP MP blasts Humza Yousaf for refusing to come to Westminster to answer questions
A senior SNP MP has criticised First Minister Humza Yousaf for refusing to appear in front of a key Westminster committee.
Pete Wishart MP, who is chair of Westminster’s Scottish affairs committee, said it was “disappointing” Mr Yousaf had not accepted an invitation to appear before the committee.
The committee had asked the First Minister to give evidence on his priorities and on the committee’s ongoing inquiry into intergovernmental relations.
However, Mr Yousaf wrote to the committee on January 4 to say he will not be able to attend any of the evidence sessions the committee undertakes.
Mr Wishart said: “It’s disappointing that the First Minister isn’t able to give evidence to the committee, citing a similar outlook to previous serving first ministers – that his primary responsibility, while in office, is to the Scottish Parliament.
“The invitation remains open if Mr Yousaf’s availability changes.”
All living former first ministers have agreed to attend oral evidence sessions as part of the committee’s inquiry, which will allow them to share with MPs their unique perspectives on the relationship between Westminster and Holyrood. It is hoped the inquiry will be able to give an overview of this relationship over the 25 years since the Scotland Act 1998.
The inquiry has already heard evidence from former prime ministers Tony Blair and Lord David Cameron, and former first minister Alex Salmond is scheduled to appear before the committee on February 19.
Dates for appearances from Nicola Sturgeon, Lord Jack McConnell and Henry McLeish will be set later in the year.
Mr Yousaf said constitution secretary Angus Robertson has accepted an invitation to appear before the committee in March.
In a letter to Mr Wishart, the First Minister said: “Unfortunately, due to my extensive commitments as First Minister, I am unable to accept the invitation to appear before the committee.
“As the committee is aware, I am accountable to the Scottish Parliament for the decisions and actions of the Scottish Government.
“Sessions such as weekly First Minister’s Questions and my evidence sessions with the Scottish Parliament Conveners Group are an important feature of my commitment to ensuring that the Parliament can fully discharge its essential scrutiny function.”
