Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross asks First Minister Humza Yousaf whether accepting UK law would be the fastest way to exonerate post masters, rather than bringing forward its own legislation.

Yousaf says "there are a number of complexities" to work through first, but adds that postmasters "should not have to wait a moment longer".

Ross says the public "will rightly ask" why justice has not come sooner.

Ross says Scotland's Crown Office was made aware of problems with the Horizon computer system in 2013, and lagged behind England and Wales' investigations.

Yousaf responds by saying his understanding is that when the Crown Office was told of problems in 2013, it issued guidance to every Scottish prosecutor.

In 2015, it issued guidance to Scottish prosecutors saying no cases involving Horizon as evidence should be brought forward, Yousaf says.

Ross says the Procurator Fiscal, in January 2013 - well before the Crown Office was made aware of problems with Horizon in September 2013 - was involved in a case which uncovered problems with the software. Ross says there are now "questions to answer" for the Crown Office.

Yousaf reiterates that a UK inquiry is ongoing.

Ross says that the Crown Office was involved in prosecuting innocent people, but apparently had knowledge of problems with the Horizon software but did nothing with that information.

Ross calls for the Lord Advocate to come before the Scottish Parliament to answer questions.