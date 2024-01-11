Live blog: First Minister's Questions - Independence spending, general election rumours and Post Office scandal
XL Bullies
First Minister Humza Yousaf has announced Scotland will replicate England's ban on XL Bullies. Comes after dogs were transported north of the border following the Westminster ban.
"We will in essence replicate the legislation that is in England and Wales here in Scotland", Yousaf said, adding that although Scotland has a "deed not breed" approach to dog control, the Scottish Governments need to put public safety first.
Nicola Sturgeon
Slightly surreal to see Nicola Sturgeon asking the First Minister questions at FMQs, from the backbenches.
Synthetic opioids
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex-Cole Hamilton is on his feet now, asking about synthetic opioids called Nitazenes.
Nine Scots have died after taking the incredibly potent drugs, so Mr Hamilton asks why the Scottish Government has implemented a "real terms cut to drug services just as this new threat is emerging".
Yousaf answers by saying his government is committed to the National Mission for dealing with drugs, and adds that he recently met with New York's health commissioner to discuss the synthetic opioids.
Anas Sarwar up now
Scottish Labour leader is also leading with the Post Office scandal. Unlike England and Wales, where the Post Office itself brought prosecutions against sub-Post Masters, the Crown Office did so in Scotland. Therefore Scottish public institutions have to answer. In particular, he calls for the Lord Advocate to appear before the Scottish Parliament.
"The first instinct of institutions and government is to protect themselves, whether it's the sub Post Masters, the Hillsborough scandal, the C.Diff scandal at Vale of Leven or victims at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital," Mr Sarwar says.
"It shouldn't take victims disclosing harrowing moments of their lives, to shame both of Scotland's governments into action, but it happens too often.
"Government is meant to be on the people side, but tragically when victims come looking for justice, all they get are more barriers put in the way."
Douglas Ross up first
Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross asks First Minister Humza Yousaf whether accepting UK law would be the fastest way to exonerate post masters, rather than bringing forward its own legislation.
Yousaf says "there are a number of complexities" to work through first, but adds that postmasters "should not have to wait a moment longer".
Ross says the public "will rightly ask" why justice has not come sooner.
Ross says Scotland's Crown Office was made aware of problems with the Horizon computer system in 2013, and lagged behind England and Wales' investigations.
Yousaf responds by saying his understanding is that when the Crown Office was told of problems in 2013, it issued guidance to every Scottish prosecutor.
In 2015, it issued guidance to Scottish prosecutors saying no cases involving Horizon as evidence should be brought forward, Yousaf says.
Ross says the Procurator Fiscal, in January 2013 - well before the Crown Office was made aware of problems with Horizon in September 2013 - was involved in a case which uncovered problems with the software. Ross says there are now "questions to answer" for the Crown Office.
Yousaf reiterates that a UK inquiry is ongoing.
Ross says that the Crown Office was involved in prosecuting innocent people, but apparently had knowledge of problems with the Horizon software but did nothing with that information.
Ross calls for the Lord Advocate to come before the Scottish Parliament to answer questions.
Yousaf says that because the Lord Advocate's function as Chief Prosecutor is independent of the Scottish Government, it is for her to decide how she will answer to Parliament.
Post Office scandal
Scottish Labour are gearing up to ask about the Post Office scandal, The Scotsman's politics team understands.
Humza Yousaf has said sub-postmasters who received criminal convictions as a result of the Post Office Horizon scandal will be cleared.
The First Minister made the declaration as he called for a joint approach between the UK and Scottish governments to achieve justice for victims of the Horizon IT scandal, as it was confirmed hundreds of Post Office branch managers who were wrongly convicted could have their names cleared by the end of the year.
'Scottish budget will harm retailers'
The impact of Scotland’s Budget on retailers is a “recipe for self-inflicted economic harm”, industry leaders have warned ministers ahead of FMQs.
In a seven-page submission, the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) has published a detailed response to what it described as a “muddled” Budget for 2024-25. David Lonsdale, director of the SRC, said the announcements were particularly disappointing given the “low ebb” of retail sales in recent years.
Scotland's cancer survival rates
Scotland is one of the worst places in the developed world to survive cancer, damning figures have revealed, with the whole of the UK “woefully behind” other countries for cancer survival rates.
The data shows that out of 33 countries of comparable wealth and income levels, Scotland ranks as low as 32nd for five-year survival for pancreatic cancer, 31st for stomach cancer and 29th for lung cancer.
This rises slightly to 25th and 24th for oesophageal and brain cancers respectively and 12th for liver cancer. When averaged out across all six less survivable cancers, Scotland ranks 30th overall – only beating Russia, Czechia and Thailand – and is outperformed by England and Wales.
