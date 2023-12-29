SNP ministers criticised for spending estimated £3.5m on independence 'obsession'

Pro-UK group Scotland in Union called on the Scottish Government to ‘end the spend’

First Minister Humza Yousaf

Pro-union campaigners have criticised the Scottish Government for spending an estimated £3.5 million of public money on its independence “obsession” since the last election.

Analysis by the pro-UK group Scotland in Union highlighted the sums involved in publishing documents, mounting legal challenges and “diverting” civil service resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This includes a legal bill of £252,000 for the Supreme Court battle over whether Holyrood could hold a second independence referendum without Westminster’s consent.

The Scottish Government lost this case following a two-day hearing in October 2022.

Meanwhile, more than £150,000 has been spent on a series of policy papers setting out the updated case for independence, with nine published so far.

The Scottish Government’s “constitutional futures division” had salary costs of £1.39 million last year.

Humza Yousaf also appointed a new “minister for independence” when he took over as First Minister at the end of March, with the role currently filled by Jamie Hepburn.

Scotland in Union said the total bill for independence-related spending was an estimated £3.44 million between September 2021 – when Nicola Sturgeon outlined her Programme for Government after that year’s election – and December this year.

However, it said the real figure may be even higher as the Scottish Government does not provide detailed breakdowns.

It called on the Government to “end the spend” on constitutional matters in the wake of the public service cuts announced in the recent draft Scottish Budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pamela Nash, the chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “This is an obscene waste of taxpayers’ money. When the housing budget is being slashed, the NHS is in chaos, and families and businesses alike are desperate for economic growth, diverting public resources to the SNP’s divisive campaign is unforgiveable.

“Civil servants and ministers should be focused on what really matters to people. In 2024, the SNP must end the spend on its constitutional obsession and govern for all the people of Scotland.”

Mr Hepburn said: “The Scottish Government is committed to giving people in Scotland the right to choose their own future – in line with the 2021 election which returned a majority and democratic mandate in favour of an independence referendum.”

The recent Budget saw cuts announced in areas such as housing, further education and mental health support. Meanwhile, higher earners face income tax rises.

Shona Robison, the deputy first minister and finance secretary, said “wicked decisions and choices” had been made the balance the books.

She told MSPs: “Quite simply we cannot spend money that we do not have, and we cannot mitigate every cut made by the UK Government.

“We are at the upper limit of the mitigation that can be provided within the devolved settlement. We will always do our best with the powers that we have, but they are simply no substitute for independence.