Joanna Cherry says speaking out in trans debate ruined her chances of becoming SNP leader

Joanna Cherry has said speaking out on trans issues damaged her political career and ruined her chances of putting herself forward for the SNP leadership.

The high-profile MP said the political class "seems to have been seized by a collective cowardice on this issue".

She said there was an "alarming collective ignorance of equality law and human rights law".

SNP MP Joanna Cherry

It came as Kate Forbes, the former SNP leadership candidate, hit out at a “culture of fear” that was “very dangerous for democracy and for good law”.

Both politicians were speaking during an online event held by the think tank Reform Scotland on no-platforming versus freedom of speech.

Ms Cherry is threatening to sue a comedy club after it cancelled the Edinburgh Festival Fringe show she was set to appear in because of her views.

Lawyers acting for the SNP MP wrote to the The Stand Comedy Club on Monday demanding the venue issue a statement acknowledging it “has acted unlawfully by discriminating against our client”, apologise, and reinstates the August event, and if not legal action would begin.

Speaking during the Reform Scotland event, Ms Cherry said: "I first stuck my head above the parapet on this issue in May 2019 and Fraser (Thompson), my fantastic political adviser, warned me that when I did so it would probably damage my political career and ruin any chance I would ever have of putting myself forward for the SNP leadership. I didn't believe him, but I think he was right, actually.

"I've found it absolutely appalling, the onslaught on the views of me and other feminists and lesbians like me over the last few years. But I think it's really important for me as a politician to speak out."

The MP for Edinburgh South West said universities, employers and political parties "have all been captured by a misrepresentation of the Equality Act".

Referencing her potential legal action, Ms Cherry, herself a King’s Counsel, said: "Now, if people in public life and positions of leadership, like university principals, employers in the public sphere, political leaders, were prepared to take a stand on this, then perhaps I wouldn't find myself in this position. But the political class seems to have been seized by a collective cowardice on this issue, with a few honourable exceptions."

Ms Forbes suffered a backlash during the early stages of the SNP leadership race over her socially conservative religious views, including her opposition to gay marriage.

However, the MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch said she had received support from "very unexpected places" during this period, including from people who fundamentally disagreed with her but believed she deserved to be heard.

She said there was a "culture of fear" that was stymieing discussion, but insisted the public are "fed up" with it.