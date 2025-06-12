Scottish women's charity slams Sabrina Carpenter album cover as 'misogynistic' and promoting violence

Rachel Amery
By Rachel Amery

Political Correspondent

Comment
Published 12th Jun 2025, 14:50 BST
The charity say the Sabrina Carpenter album cover design is ‘regressive’ and promotes violence and control.

A Glasgow women’s charity has condemned pop star Sabrina Carpenter’s new album cover as “misogynistic” and promoting violence.

The American singer, best known for her hit song Espresso, published the cover of her new album ‘Man’s Best Friend’ on Wednesday evening. It features a photograph of her on all fours in front of a man who is pulling her hair.

Sabrina Carpenter's new album cover 'Man's Best Friend'placeholder image
Sabrina Carpenter's new album cover 'Man's Best Friend' | Sabrina Carpenter/Instagram

Glasgow Women’s Aid say the artwork is “regressive” and have raised concerns about the message it sends to the pop star’s young female fan base.

Posting on social media, Glasgow Women’s Aid said: “Sabrina Carpenter’s new album cover isn’t edgy, it’s regressive. Picturing herself on all fours, with a man pulling her hair and calling it ‘Man’s Best Friend’ isn’t subversion.

“It’s a throwback to tired tropes that reduce women to pets, props and possessions, and promote an element of violence and control.

“We’ve fought too hard for this. We get Sabrina’s brand is packaged up as retro glam, but we really don’t need to go back to the tired stereotypes of women.

“Sabrina is pandering to the male gaze and promoting misogynistic stereotypes, which is ironic given the majority of her fans are young women.

“Come on Sabrina - you can do better.”

The singer’s seventh album ‘Man’s Best Friend’ will be released on August 29.

