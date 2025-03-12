Sabrina Carpenter dominated the Hydro in Glasgow last night - and it was quite the performance.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the biggest pop stars in the world delighted Scottish audiences last night at the OVO Hydro.

Sabrina Carpenter arrived in Glasgow as part of her Short N Sweet Tour and predictably, was an absolute sensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The support act

Rachel Chinouriri opened the concert, and I was absolutely blown away.

What a way to discover a new favourite artist.

With a voice that at times was just the right side of haunting and ethereal for her slower numbers and light and joyous for her more fast paced ones, she was captivating.

I love artists that play with different styles and influences, just following the art where it takes them, and that seems to be Rachel all over.

A mesmerising and authentic presence on stage.

As Sabrina opened for Taylor, Rachel has opened for Sabrina, and I am in no doubt she will be headlining her own concerts at the Hydro soon with eyes on something even bigger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I only ask when the time comes, do pick Murrayfield over Hampden - I’m an east coast girl.

NW

Sabrina

She arrived on stage wrapped in her iconic towel, opened to reveal what looked like a sparkly tartan body suit... or at least tartan-ish, which was enough for the ecstatic crowd.

What a performer. Sabrina effortlessly moved around the stage, singing, dancing, and getting the whole audience on her side instantly.

She is so incredibly likable, a magnetic force drawing everyone in. The set and staging was beautiful, all 50’s American vintage glamour, matching the breath taking outfits.

Everything was just perfect.

Who run the world?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last year, year and a bit, in particular feels like the music industry is being dominated by women.

With Brat summer from Charlie XCX, ‘racing down the beach’ videos to Gracie Abrams That’s So True, Sabrina’s nonsense outros, Taylor’s Eras Tour, Lady Gaga’s insane new album, Beyonce deciding to branch out into country music and of course, scooping a well deserved Grammy instantly.

Chappelle Roan, Maisie Peters, RAYE, Doja Cat, Lola Young to name but a very few.

No one is doing it like the girls. And it’s so exciting.

NW

My main, sort of oldish person, take away from Short N’ Sweet Tour

I have already written about the delight I take in seeing global artists centering the experience and emotion of women, basically my main talking point when writing about Taylor Swift, and this absolutely applies to this concert.

I’m going to add to this thought now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I cannot stress enough about how happy I am to see women on stage enjoying themselves and singing songs that celebrate women’s joy in ways that are, at times, silly and fun.

Women, especially in the public eye, don’t always have the chance to be playful with each other. I simply need to point to that viral video of the Australian employees who filmed a Tik Tok doing a small dance and song and were roundly and globally criticised and chastised for showing an “unprofessional” amount of joy. God forbid women have a laugh.

But maybe, maybe, this can change. The more Sabrina Carpenters that appear in the world, dancing on stage, with some light, tongue in cheek songs in her setlist, celebrating being silly, as well as being a wildly talented artist will show young girls that the severe veneer that we previous generations have felt they have to put on in order to be taken seriously can melt away.

Maybe one day, women can just be completely themselves, and celebrate that, rather than employing traits as armour to carry through life. Maybe, one day women can wear pink and glitter and not feel like it devalues them, or makes them appear young and childish. Maybe, the world is going to be OK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I sound old writing this, a battle hardened and weary warrior bringing the classic “when I was young” schtick to the party, and I promise I’m trying not to.

I’m just saying - part of my experience at this concert was feeling the prickling of tears in my eyes as I saw young women, dressed up, dancing together, laughing, being silly and light. It made me feel really hopeful.

NW

Oh, and one last thing..

I want to quickly add here - I know there has been some criticism that Sabrina Carpenter's performances are hyper sexualised, and not appropriate for some of her younger audience.

I actually rather like a woman singing about enjoying sex, I think it’s fine that women like sex, and like being sexual and don’t have a problem showing it through art. Fine by me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if you are taking children, do check ahead to be ready.

This show was my cup of tea. It was pop at its best. It was fun and bright, and she has an incredible voice and belting tunes. People were dancing and happy watching a hell of a performance, and that’s what you go for.