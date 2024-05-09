John Swinney’s new cabinet is not exactly new - almost everyone has kept the job they had under Humza Yousaf.

At the senior cabinet level, the only big change has been bringing Kate Forbes in.

This was expected, as Mr Swinney promised her a “significant role” in exchange for her not running against him to be SNP leader.

She has been made deputy first minister, and the economy brief has been moved across from Màiri McAllan to Ms Forbes.

But other than that it’s exactly the same.

It’s not quite as familiar when we go down to the junior minister positions, but still not a whole lot of change.

The two big changes to note - Ivan McKee is in, and the independence minister is out.

Mr McKee was a strong backer of Ms Forbes’s leadership campaign last year, and has been a supporter of hers on the backbenches ever since.

Perhaps bringing him in as public finance minister is another attempt to bring the party together again.

And Humza Yousaf created a brand new ministerial position and made Jamie Hepburn the independence minister, responsible for publishing various independence papers.

However this role has been scrapped completely, with Mr Hepburn becoming parliamentary business minister instead.