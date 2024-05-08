John Swinney becomes First Minister LIVE: New Scottish cabinet to be announced today

The media is already gathering outside Bute House, the First Minister’s official residence in Edinburgh, to see who gets invited round to be given a ministerial position.

Throughout the day Mr Swinney will invite those he wants in his cabinet round - but who can we expect to see arriving?

One person we definitely know will be there is Kate Forbes - she agreed not to stand against John Swinney to become SNP leader in exchange for a “significant role” within cabinet.

The SNP's Kate Forbes is set to be offered a top job in John Swinney's Cabinet (Photo:Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

We don’t yet know what that role will be, but we know she will be one of the faces arriving at Bute House today.

May I also suggest Màiri McAllan and Shirley-Anne Somerville?

Ms McAllan was economy secretary under Humza Yousaf, and formally introduced Mr Swinney when he made his leadership launch last Thursday.

Shirley-Anne Somerville was social justice secretary under Humza Yousaf.

Both women were stood behind Mr Swinney yesterday when he spoke to the press after being elected - seems unlikely they would stand next to him and get photographs taken if they weren’t expecting a top government job.