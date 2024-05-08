John Swinney becomes First Minister LIVE: New Scottish cabinet to be announced today
Follow along live as John Swinney is officially sworn in as First Minister, and as he appoints his new cabinet.
John Swinney becomes First Minister LIVE: Cabinet reshuffle expected today
Key Events
- John Swinney is set to be sworn in as First Minister at the Court of Session
- He will announce his cabinet at Bute House later today
- All eyes are on Kate Forbes - what "significant role" will she be given in cabinet?
John Swinney has just spoken to the press outside the Court of Session on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.
He said: “It’s a really overwhelming moment to take the oath of office in front of the Lord President in the Court of Session and to formally assume the role of First Minister.
“It is the privilege of my life.”
More images are continuing to flow through from the ceremony at the Court of Session this morning.
Sarah Masson, who works for the SNP, has just posted this picture of John Swinney with his wife and son after being officially declared First Minister at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.
Interesting fact about John Swinney being officially sworn in as First Minister - he is now also the Keeper of the Scottish Seal and a member of the Privy Council of the United Kingdom.
Speaking of former first ministers - Alex Salmond is in the Scottish Parliament this morning.
He’s back in Holyrood to give evidence on the dualling of the A9 to the citizen participation and public petitions committee.
The project to dual the notorious road between Perth and Inverness was initially started in 2011, when Mr Salmond was First Minister, but it is now 10 years behind schedule.
Earlier this morning Mr Salmond said the “political will” to dual the road was lost after he stepped down as First Minister after the 2014 independence referendum.
There were a lot of striking images from yesterday - including on The Scotsman’s front page today of John Swinney talking to former first ministers Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon ahead of the vote to elect him as the new First Minister.
This is a similarly great picture of the trio, taken by the Press Association.
The media is already gathering outside Bute House, the First Minister’s official residence in Edinburgh, to see who gets invited round to be given a ministerial position.
Throughout the day Mr Swinney will invite those he wants in his cabinet round - but who can we expect to see arriving?
One person we definitely know will be there is Kate Forbes - she agreed not to stand against John Swinney to become SNP leader in exchange for a “significant role” within cabinet.
We don’t yet know what that role will be, but we know she will be one of the faces arriving at Bute House today.
May I also suggest Màiri McAllan and Shirley-Anne Somerville?
Ms McAllan was economy secretary under Humza Yousaf, and formally introduced Mr Swinney when he made his leadership launch last Thursday.
Shirley-Anne Somerville was social justice secretary under Humza Yousaf.
Both women were stood behind Mr Swinney yesterday when he spoke to the press after being elected - seems unlikely they would stand next to him and get photographs taken if they weren’t expecting a top government job.
One person we know will not be there - Humza Yousaf. In his farewell speech yesterday, he was clear he is going to be backbenches and is not expecting a job in Mr Swinney’s cabinet.
John Swinney’s first big job in Scotland will be to appoint his new cabinet.
But what could that cabinet look like? Which faces will appear at Bute House ready to be given a ministerial job today?
Our Political Editor Alistair Grant has been taking a look at this, and you can read his analysis ahead of any cabinet announcements being made.
John Swinney has officially been sworn in as First Minister at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, Scotland’s highest civil court.
Lord President Carloway administered the oaths of office to Mr Swinney, and his wife Elizabeth Quigley and his son, as well as some figures from the Scottish Government and the SNP, were there to watch the moment in history.
Hello and welcome to today’s live blog!
I’m Rachel Amery and I’m The Scotsman’s political correspondent. I am in the Scottish Parliament just now, and will be bringing you all the latest news as John Swinney is officially sworn in as First Minister and appoints his cabinet.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.