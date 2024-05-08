John Swinney called every existing senior Cabinet minister to Bute House on Wednesday afternoon after being sworn in as the country’s new First Minister.

And he has now unveiled his Cabinet, which bar some small changes – and one very noticeable entrant in the role of Deputy First Minister – looks remarkably similar to the one that had been most recently formed by Mr Swinney’s predecessor Humza Yousaf.

Former finance secretary Kate Forbes is now Mr Swinney’s deputy – and has two important briefs attached to her name in economy and a newly created Gaelic portfolio.

(From left to right) Kate Forbes, Shona Robison and Jenny Gilruth are all key members of John Swinney's Cabinet. Picture: NationalWorld

Here is the full make-up of Mr Swinney’s new Cabinet.

Who is in John Swinney’s Cabinet?

John Swinney – First Minister

Kate Forbes - Deputy First Minister, economy secretary and Gaelic responsibility

Shona Robison - finance and local government secretary

Jenny Gilruth - education and skills secretary

Angela Constance - justice and home affairs secretary

Màiri McAllan - net zero and energy secretary

Fiona Hyslop - transport secretary

Neil Gray - health and social care secretary

Shirley-Anne Somerville - social justice secretary

Angus Robertson - constitution, external affairs and culture secretary