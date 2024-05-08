John Swinney Cabinet: Here is the Cabinet in full, from economy, finance to Gaelic and education, as new First Minister unveils reshuffle
John Swinney called every existing senior Cabinet minister to Bute House on Wednesday afternoon after being sworn in as the country’s new First Minister.
And he has now unveiled his Cabinet, which bar some small changes – and one very noticeable entrant in the role of Deputy First Minister – looks remarkably similar to the one that had been most recently formed by Mr Swinney’s predecessor Humza Yousaf.
Former finance secretary Kate Forbes is now Mr Swinney’s deputy – and has two important briefs attached to her name in economy and a newly created Gaelic portfolio.
Here is the full make-up of Mr Swinney’s new Cabinet.
Who is in John Swinney’s Cabinet?
John Swinney – First Minister
Kate Forbes - Deputy First Minister, economy secretary and Gaelic responsibility
Shona Robison - finance and local government secretary
Jenny Gilruth - education and skills secretary
Angela Constance - justice and home affairs secretary
Màiri McAllan - net zero and energy secretary
Fiona Hyslop - transport secretary
Neil Gray - health and social care secretary
Shirley-Anne Somerville - social justice secretary
Angus Robertson - constitution, external affairs and culture secretary
Mairi Gougeon - rural affairs, land reform and islands secretary
