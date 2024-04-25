Scottish Politics LIVE: Bute House Agreement scrapped as Humza Yousaf faces vote of no confidence

The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations says today’s “political turmoil” in Holyrood can’t be allowed to distract from Scotland’s housing emergency.

They say there needs to be an “urgent reset” of the government’s affordable homes programme.

This all comes after three councils (Edinburgh, Glasgow and Argyll and Bute) all declared housing emergencies and after the government slashed its housing budget for 2024/25, including cutting £196 million from its affordable housing budget.

Sally Thomas, chief executive of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, said: “The turmoil we are seeing at Holyrood cannot distract from the real and present threat of Scotland’s housing emergency.

“Amid record homelessness and with 10,000 children living in temporary accommodation, the need for safe, warm and affordable rented homes grows ever greater.

“The First Minister has said that the end of the Bute House Agreement represents a ‘new beginning’ for the Scottish Government, and we’d therefore call for an urgent reset on the huge cut to the affordable housing supply programme which is already faltering due to a lack of investment.