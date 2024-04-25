Bute House Agreement with Scottish Greens ended after Humza Yousaf calls emergency Cabinet meeting

The Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens has officially been ended, The Scotsman has been told.

Humza Yousaf is understood to have taken the decision after calling an emergency Cabinet meeting this morning.

Ministers gathered at 8.30am at Bute House amid mounting pressure for the partnership arrangement with the Greens, known as the Bute House Agreement, to be scrapped. This was the second Cabinet meeting in just three days – Cabinet is normally held on a Tuesday morning.

It is unusual for Cabinet meetings to be held on a Thursday, as Thursday mornings are normally kept clear so the First Minister can focus on preparing for First Minister’s Questions at midday.

The meeting had been called as a growing number of SNP MSPs and MPs call for the Bute House Agreement, which officially brought the Scottish Greens into government, to be scrapped.