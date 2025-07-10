The Scottish Greens will have at least one new co-leader by the end of the summer.

Patrick Harvie is stepping down as co-leader of the party after 17 years at the helm and a stint as a government minister. So far, three MSPs have confirmed their intention to stand to be co-leaders of the party.

The Scotsman looks at what you need to know about the party election.

Why is an election happening?

Technically, the election is not happening because Mr Harvie has said he is stepping down.

The party holds a co-leadership election every two years regardless of whether or not the current co-leaders intend to stay on.

Who is standing?

Lorna Slater has been co-leader of the party alongside Mr Harvie since 2019.

When first made co-leader, she was not an elected member - she only became an MSP for the Lothians in 2021.

Since then, Ms Slater has been a government minister under the Bute House Agreement and led the party’s debates and questioning in the Scottish Parliament.

She was the first to officially declare she was standing for re-election.

Gillian Mackay has been an MSP for Central Scotland since 2021. In that time, she has brought in legislation to create buffer zones around abortion clinics and has campaigned for free-to-air football on television.

As a party business manager, she managed the relationship between the SNP and the Greens during the Bute House Agreement.

Ms Mackay is due to give birth to her first child this month.

Ross Greer is an MSP for the West of Scotland. He became the youngest ever MSP in Holyrood when he was first elected in 2016 at the age of just 21.

Since then, he has been vocal on issues such as the proposed Flamingo Land resort on Loch Lomond and Donald Trump, and runs the party’s finance portfolio.

Will anyone else stand?

Potentially anyone in the party can stand for co-leader, regardless of whether or not they are an elected member.

Candidates must be a member of the Scottish Greens and have at least two other party members backing them.

There has been a movement within the party of members who believe the Holyrood group is not accurately reflecting the party. Many are attempting to be placed above the current MSPs on the Holyrood list vote in 2026, and may well try and throw their hat in the ring for co-leader.

When does voting open?

Nominations to stand for co-leader opened on Friday, July 4, and will close on Friday, July 25. Official campaigning begins the following Monday.

The official ballot will then open on Wednesday, August 13 and close on Friday, August 22. The results are expected by the end of August.

What are the rules for co-leaders?

If elected, they will serve a two-year term before another election is held. At that point, they would need to stand for re-election if they want to stay on.