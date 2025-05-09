Gillian Mackay launches bid to become co-leader of the Scottish Greens
Gillian Mackay has officially launched her bid to replace Patrick Harvie as leader of the Scottish Greens.
Last month Mr Harvie announced he would be resigning as co-leader of the party after 17 years in charge.
Since becoming an MSP for Central Scotland in 2021, Ms Mackay has pushed through legislation to ban anti-abortion protests outside healthcare critics and campaigned to get football matches free-to-air on the television.
She has also been a loud critic of the closure of the Grangemouth oil refinery, resulting in hundreds of job losses in the region she represents.
Ms Mackay announced her intention to run outside the People’s Palace in Glasgow on Friday.
She said: “Over the last four years, I’ve shown that I can deliver on many of the campaigns that I decide to take up and bring people together behind them, from safe access zones to rolling back the decision to cut school buses in North Lanarkshire.
“There are loads of other examples as well and I hope that people can see that I can get things done and bring people together.”
The Scottish Greens elect two co-leaders every two years, meaning those holding the top jobs have to fight to keep their positions every second year.
Lorna Slater, who is co-leader of the party alongside Mr Harvie, is also due to run again for the leadership this summer.
At least one co-leader must be a woman. However, the contest is open to all party members and the winner does not have to be an elected parliamentarian.
Since Mr Harvie announced his resignation, there has been media speculation that Ms Mackay and ally Ross Greer MSP would run on a joint ticket to become the two party leaders.
While candidates are allowed to stand as a duo, they are still voted on individually.
Mr Greer has yet to announce whether or not he will be standing in the leadership contest.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.