Scottish Government told to urgently update its self-ID gender guidance on single-sex spaces

Several opposition parties are demanding the Scottish Government urgently gives clarity on its single-sex spaces guidance.

SNP ministers are coming under increasing pressure to drop self-ID policies, with the Scottish Conservatives having written to the Scottish Government demanding it urgently updates its guidance on single-sex spaces.

Pressure is intensifying on government ministers to make an official statement on how single-sex spaces in places like hospitals, schools and prisons should operate in the wake of Wednesday’s week’s Supreme Court verdict.

The court ruled that “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act 2010 refers to biological sex, and said Scottish ministers were “incorrect” in the guidance issued on who could be classed as a woman.

First Minister John Swinney is set to turn down the pay rise awarded to ministerial colleagues (Picture: Jeff Mitchell/PA Wire) | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The Conservatives have now written to the Government and Holyrood’s Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone demanding a ministerial statement take place next week to update the government’s guidance on single-sex spaces to biological sex only.

This would exclude trans women from using female-only facilities such as toilets and changing rooms.

It comes as Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay has said the SNP’s gender policies must now be dropped “for good”.

Mr Findlay said John Swinney should apologise to the women of Scotland for the “bitter divisions” caused by the Scottish Government’s gender legislation.

“Let me send this message to John Swinney and the SNP - enough is enough,” he said. “Drop your divisive policy of gender self-ID for good.”

Mr Findlay said the Gender Recognition Reform Bill, which was passed at Holyrood, but was halted by the previous UK government, must not return “in any form”.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Findlay said the Tories will be pressing for a statement on the issue when Holyrood returns from recess next week. He also said the Government must instruct all public bodies to adhere to the ruling, which he said was “decisive and crystal clear”.

MSPs Tess White and Pam Gosal have also written to Holyrood’s equalities, human rights and civil justice committee to ask it to discuss the implications of the Supreme Court verdict.

Alba MSP Ash Regan has separately lodged a motion in Parliament to call on the Government to end the practice of self-ID in hospitals, schools and prisons.

Ms Regan said: “Gender self-ID is happening across public bodies in Scotland, in our schools, our hospitals and our prisons. As a result, the safety, the privacy and the dignity of women and girls is jeopardised every day.

For Women Scotland campaigners outside the UK Supreme Court. | Lucy North/Press Association

“The Scottish Government must now set out, immediately, actions it intends to take to roll back these untenable and unlawful practices across Scotland.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the Government now needs to give “clear guidance” on single-sex spaces.

He said: “I’ve always believed in the primacy of the Equality Act and have argued for the protection of single-sex spaces based on biological sex. Under the SNP Government, there has been a bit of a gray area around how that law is enacted by our public services.

“Now that we have a clear judgement, I think the SNP Government has to issue clear guidance so that we can ensure the Equality Act is upheld for all communities.”

Scottish Labour had whipped its MSPs into supporting the SNP’s gender reforms back in 2022, which would have impacted single-sex spaces. Mr Sarwar has since said he is not trying to rewrite history by U-turning on his position.