I'm not rewriting history on support for gender reforms, claims Anas Sarwar
Anas Sarwar says he is not trying to rewrite history on his party’s support for gender reforms which would have impacted on single-sex spaces.
The Scottish Labour leader also declined to apologise to women on the stance his party took during the Gender Recognition Reform Bill debate back in 2022.
This comes after the UK Supreme Court declared that the terms “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act 2010 referred to biological sex, defeating the Scottish Government's legal defence.
During the gender reform debate, Scottish Labour MSPs were whipped into supporting the SNP’s bill which would have made it easier for trans people to legally change their gender.
Speaking during a visit to the Alexander Dennis bus manufacturing factory in Larbert, Mr Sarwar said: “I’ve been really open for a long period of time about some of the mistakes I think were made in the process of the bill.
“I’ve always said that we should have been stronger in our amendments.
“One of the things that we really fought hard for was, on the face of the bill, the supremacy of the Equality Act being front and centre to make sure we’re protecting single-sex spaces based on biological sex.
“It is a deep regret that the Scottish Government didn’t take that approach, but I think women feel significantly more reassured after the judgement yesterday.”
Mr Sarwar also refused to issue an apology to women for supporting the SNP’s gender reforms.
This comes after several demanded an apology from former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, who headed up the government during the Gender Recognition Reform Bill debate.
When asked if he would apologise, Mr Sarwar said: “The fundamental point from the judgement yesterday is we now have clarity on the Equality Act.
“I’ve always believed in the primacy of the Equality Act, even through the Gender Recognition Reform Bill process, and since we have argued for the protection of single-sex spaces based on biological sex.
“There has been, under the SNP government, a bit of a gray area on how the law is enacted by our public services, and now that we have a clear judgement, I think the SNP government has to issue clear guidance so we can ensure the Equality Act is upheld for all communities.”
