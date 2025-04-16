UK Supreme Court rules women in the Equality Act refers to biological sex

The UK Supreme Court has given its verdict in the long-running legal dispute between For Women Scotland and the Scottish Government.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK Supreme Court says “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act 2010 refers to biological sex.

Handing down the verdict, Lord Hodge said: He said: “Our unanimous decision is the terms ‘woman’ and ‘sex’ in the Equality Act 2010 refer to biological women and biological sex, but I would counsel against reading this judgement as a triumph of one or more groups at the expense of another.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The summary added: “Therefore, a person with a gender reassignment certificate in the female gender does not come within the definition of a ‘woman’ under the Equality Act 2010 and the statutory guidance issued by the Scottish ministers is incorrect.”

He added: “The Equality Act 2010 gives transgender people protection not only against discrimination through the protected characteristic of gender reassignment, but also against direct discrimination, indirect discrimination and harassment in their acquired gender.”

However he described the trans community as a “vulnerable and often harassed minority” which experiences “discrimination and prejudice as they seek to live their lives with dignity”.

He said the “correct interpretation” of the Equality Act referring to biological sex “does not cause disadvantage to trans people” as trans is still a protected characteristic in this act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January the Scottish Government revealed it had spent £61,928 defending this court case, including £54,216.80 on counsel fees, £7,380 on court fees and £332 on other expenses.

The court heard that after “painstaking analysis”, including people with a gender recognition certificate in the sex group would make the Equality Act 2010 read in an “incoherent way” - Lord Hodge however pointed out that gender reassignment remains a separate protected characteristic in the act.

He added that the definition of woman in the Equality Act “can only be interpreted as referring to biological sex” when it comes to issues such as pregnancy and maternity.

In an 88-page ruling, it said: “The definition of sex in the Equality Act 2010 makes clear that the concept of sex is binary, a person is either a woman or a man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Persons who share that protected characteristic for the purposes of the group-based rights and protections are persons of the same sex and provisions that refer to protection for women necessarily exclude men.

“Although the word ‘biological’ does not appear in this definition, the ordinary meaning of those plain and unambiguous words corresponds with the biological characteristics that make an individual a man or a woman.

“These are assumed to be self-explanatory and to require no further explanation.

“Men and women are on the face of the definition only differentiated as a grouping by the biology they share with their group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This could have wide-ranging implications on a number of pieces of legislation, as well as various bills currently being considered by the Scottish Parliament.

This brings an end to a long-running dispute between the campaign group For Women Scotland and the Scottish Government on whether or not trans women can be classed as women in law.

This stems from the Gender Representation on Public Boards (Scotland) Act 2018, which sets legal targets for increasing the proportion of women on public boards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Women Scotland protesting outside the Scottish Parliament. | Lesley Martin/Press Association

The original act included trans women as women, including those who had not yet undergone gender reassignment surgery, but were planning to.

In 2022, the same year the Scottish Parliament passed the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, For Women Scotland challenged this in the Court of Session and it was found to be unlawful as it dealt with matters that fall outside the legislative competence of the Scottish Parliament.

Following this, Scottish ministers issued new guidance, which said the definition of “woman” is the same as it is under the Equality Act 2010 and said a trans woman with a gender recognition certificate is female.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Equality and Human Rights Commission had supported the Scottish Government’s interpretation of the Equality Act, but had said there were anomalies in the operation of the act which needed to be amended by parliament.

For Women Scotland yet again challenged this, but it was thrown out of the Court of Session. The group then appealed this to the UK Supreme Court.

The UK Supreme Court has now given its verdict, saying the definition of “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act 2010 refers to biological sex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This could have an impact on several bills currently being considered by MSPs in Holyrood - earlier this month it was reported that legislation to criminalise misogyny had been paused until a verdict in this court case was reached.

The UK Supreme Court in Parliament Square, central London | Press Association

It could also have an impact on attempts to ban conversion therapy in Scotland.

During the hearings for this case back in November, campaigners argued the outcome of this case could have implications on single-sex spaces such as hospital wards, prisons, refuges and support groups.

This could in turn have an impact on the ongoing employment tribunal between nurse Sandie Peggie and trans doctor Beth Upton at NHS Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Peggie had taken the health board and Dr Upton to tribunal after she was suspended for refusing to share a changing room with Dr Upton.