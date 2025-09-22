Scottish bid to end Your Party civil war by writing to Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana

The Scottish branches of the new left-wing party say leadership must show unity in the face of the rising far right.

Scottish supporters of Your Party have written to Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana pleading for unity amidst a brewing civil war.

Groups have been set up in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Forth Valley, Glasgow and Lanarkshire in support of the new left-wing party being set up by the pair, which is provisionally being called Your Party.

However, the Scottish groups have now jointly penned a letter calling on the leading figureheads to “work together in the interest of the many” to tackle the rise of the far right.

It comes as Ms Sultana said she would call off legal action announced as part of a bitter feud at the top of her fledgling party with Mr Corbyn.

The MP on Sunday acknowledged people felt “demoralised” after the row over her push for members to sign up to Your Party. Ms Sultana, who had claimed she faced a “sexist boys’ club”, said she was “determined to reconcile” and was in talks with Mr Corbyn.

Last week an email was sent to those who had signed up to Your Party, asking them to pay memberships. The fees were set at £5 a month or £55 a year, with concessions at £2.50 and £25.

However, only hours later Mr Corbyn, along with independent MPs Iqbal Mohamed, Adnan Hussain, Shockat Adam and Ayoub Khan, released a statement saying the email “should be ignored” as it was not authorised by the party.

Ms Sultana then released a further statement saying she had been “frozen out” of the party and described it as a “sexist boys’ club”.

The Scottish groups have now written to both Mr Corbyn and Ms Sultana to quash fears of an escalating civil war in the party. They said: “In Scotland, as across Britain, this is a generational opportunity to build something new.

“Drug deaths remain at record levels. Rough sleeping and homelessness represent the very worst of a housing emergency. Local councils and services have been hollowed out. Austerity from Holyrood has done little to protect us from the worst indulgences of right-wing governments in London.

“Tens of thousands of us, as the public already knows, recognise this cannot go on. Only a radical political programme can start to reverse this societal decline, and there is no time to waste.

“Your Party doesn’t belong to MPs - it belongs to all of us.

“As grassroots organisers, we will stay motivated and united. Across Scotland, mass meetings have already been held, which shows an undoubted appetite for a new kind of politics - many other groups are in the process of being set up.