Curse of the Judean People's Front hits Jeremy Corbyn's new party

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

“Are you the Judean People’s Front?” asks the eponymous character in Monty Python’s Life of Brian. Big mistake, as Reg, the leader of the People’s Front of Judea, explains: “Listen, the only people we hate more than the Romans are the Judean People’s Front... splitters...”

Somehow those on the hard left have never quite been able to escape accusations that their ideological principles are so fixed that they often struggle to form alliances with, well, anyone. And so it is no surprise that the nascent political force created by former Labour MPs Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn – and known, for the moment anyway, as “Your Party” (new band members will recognise the struggle to come up with a name) – has got off to a rocky start.