Scots support retaining the UK’s nuclear deterrent, a new poll shows, with less than a quarter favouring disarmament.

The finding apparently puts the public at odds with the SNP’s long-standing opposition to Trident, which is based at HM Naval Base Clyde, Faslane.

Vanguard-class submarine HMS Vigilant, one of the UK's four nuclear warhead-carrying submarines, at HM Naval Base Clyde | PA

A poll by Survation on behalf of the pro-UK campaign group Scotland in Union found 56 per cent believe the UK should retain its independent nuclear deterrent. Just 22 per cent said the opposite, while 22 per cent did not know.

Meanwhile, nearly half (47 per cent) of respondents said the people of Scotland are more secure as part of the UK, with only a third (35 per cent) believing this would be the case if Scotland left the UK.

Four in five respondents (80 per cent) said Nato membership is important, more than three quarters (76 per cent) backed UN Security Council membership, and 74 per cent valued being part of the G7.

First Minister John Swinney recently restated the SNP’s anti-nuclear stance following an intervention from former Westminster leader Ian Blackford, who suggested the party should ditch its long-standing support for unilateral nuclear disarmament.

Mr Swinney argued nuclear weapons are “immoral” and have not ensured global safety. He said: “As a party, as a Government, as an individual, I wouldn’t support the possession of nuclear weapons.

“There’s obviously resources that could have been spent alternatively on defence than on Trident missiles, which are not stopping conflict in the world today and they’re not able to be deployed in the current challenges we face.”

Alastair Cameron, chair of Scotland in Union, said: “Current global tensions and uncertainties reinforce how important the UK’s strength and influence is for people in Scotland. As part of the UK, we have a seat at the top table, and international influence which a separate Scotland would lack. This poll shows that most Scots value the benefit of being part of the UK.

“Scots also support retaining the UK’s nuclear deterrent, something that should give the out-of-touch nationalists of the SNP and the Scottish Greens urgent pause for thought.

“This is another detailed study which shows Scots understand the advantages of remaining together in the UK. It’s time the SNP listened to the majority of Scots and stopped its damaging campaign to break up the UK.”

Survation polled 1,012 Scots aged 16 and over between March 6 and 13. Earlier this month, UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves criticised the SNP’s position on nuclear weapons.

Speaking to journalists while visiting the Babcock dockyard in Rosyth, she said: "I strongly disagree with the SNP's position on the Trident deterrent. The world has changed before our eyes in the last few months.

"We can see that all around us. The importance of the nuclear deterrent is perhaps even more significant than it has been for a long time, and boosting our defence and security is the first duty of any government.”

Responding to the latest poll, SNP MSP Gordon MacDonald said: "If nuclear weapons were the solution on defence, the UK would not be committing to increased conventional defence spending – but it is doing so precisely because nuclear weapons won't keep us safe from the threats we face.

"Every year we spend billions of pounds on nuclear weapons rather than investing that money in conventional defence forces while the UK has repeatedly slashed its numbers of regular troops.