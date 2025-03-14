Rachel Reeves: I strongly disagree with SNP position on Trident nuclear deterrent

The Chancellor said the world ‘has changed before our eyes’

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has criticised the SNP’s opposition to Trident, insisting the nuclear deterrent is more important now than it has been “for a long time”.

Ms Reeves said the world “has changed before our eyes in the last few months” and stressed boosting defence and security was the first duty of any government.

She made the comments on Friday while visiting the Babcock shipyard in Rosyth, where she announced a £2 billion increase to UK Export Finance lending capacity.

Rachel Reeves at Babcock in Rosyth today | PA

The UK Labour government said this would boost opportunities for firms selling equipment such as missiles, aircraft and armoured vehicles on the international market.

The SNP has long argued for the removal of nuclear weapons from Scottish territory. The party's website says it "has never and will never support the retention or renewal of Trident".

First Minister John Swinney has defended this position despite an increasingly volatile global situation. He argues nuclear weapons are “immoral” and have not ensured global safety.

Asked about the SNP’s stance, Ms Reeves told journalists: "I strongly disagree with the SNP's position on the Trident deterrent. The world has changed before our eyes in the last few months.

"We can see that all around us. The importance of the nuclear deterrent is perhaps even more significant than it has been for a long time, and boosting our defence and security is the first duty of any government.

"This government, the UK government, will always put our national security first, which is why we are putting in the biggest spending increase into defence spending since the Cold War. And that will have a direct benefit for people here in Scotland, not just through our defence and security, but also through good jobs paying decent wages.

"UK defence money already supports 25,000 jobs in Scotland. Today we've announced an additional £2bn to support UK export finance, to help businesses in defence, including here in Scotland, to be able to export what we make in Britain, in the United Kingdom, around the world."

Mr Swinney previously said the billions of pounds spent servicing Trident, which is based at HM Naval Base Clyde, Faslane, would be better spent on conventional weapons.

He said: “As a party, as a Government, as an individual, I wouldn’t support the possession of nuclear weapons. There’s obviously resources that could have been spent alternatively on defence than on Trident missiles, which are not stopping conflict in the world today and they’re not able to be deployed in the current challenges we face.”

However, some in the SNP have advocated a shift in policy. Ian Blackford, the party’s former Westminster leader, suggested the SNP should ditch its long-standing support for unilateral nuclear disarmament.

Writing in The Times, he said he had always held the view that Trident should be removed from the Clyde. But he questioned the road map to this, and added: "When the facts change, careful consideration of our response is appropriate."