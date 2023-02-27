The UK Government is set to block Scotland’s upcoming bottle deposit return scheme according to reports.

The Times reports that the UK government has signalled that it would block the “inflationary” project to protect cross-border trading and as the scheme would add to the cost of living crisis.

A UK source told The Times: “The present scheme is in deep trouble and that is before the UK government has been asked to relax laws protecting cross-border trade.”

Lorna Slater, the Green minister leading the scheme, has admitted that an opt-out from the UK Internal Market Act is needed for the scheme to proceed.

Alister Jack, secretary of state for Scotland said the scheme would add to the cost of living crisis, telling the Commons last week that the bar for an exemption “is very high indeed” adding: “Aldi will sell 12 bottles of Scottish water for £1.59. Under this scheme, that will become £3.99. If that is not inflationary, if that is not adding to people’s cost of living, I do not know what is.”

SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes has said she would put the scheme on hold in response to a “wave of concern” from business while leadership rival Humza Yousaf said he would go ahead with a similar exemption to the one being proposed by Lorna Slater that would see a one year exemption offered to companies.

Companies are required to register for the scheme by Wednesday ahead of its planned launch on August 16 this year.

Chris Shoogle on Shoogle Spirits said: "It’s hard not to be annoyed that it has come to this.”Producers have been trying to speak to government for months now and no one was listening. If there had been thorough industry engagement, collaboration, and transparency then we could have had a world leading recycling scheme that everyone would support. Our main question now is how do we recover from this?”

Stephen Montgomery from the Scottish Hospitality Group added: "The pragmatic approach which Lorna Slater talks of is one which obviously the UK Government are now also seeing as the best way for a Deposit Return Scheme to work, as they seem to now wish to halt it under the UKIM Act. This is something we (Scottish Hospitality Group) would welcome, and in working together we can create a scheme which brings with it positive outcomes."

Max Nowell of Steilhead Cider also commented: “This news will come as a life-saver to hundreds of Scotland’s vibrant small beverage producers like myself, but I sincerely hope that a similar but much better-implemented scheme comes about as soon as possible to cut litter and boost our recycling rates.”

James Porteus from Electric Spirit Co said that the situation had imploded. He said: "This whole situation has imploded. We have the Scottish Government telling us the deposit return scheme is absolutely going ahead, while Westminster says it absolutely won't be, the day before we're required to sign up.