Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay is enduring a week from hell and there’s no sign of respite, with one Tory MSP branding his leadership “utter chaos”.

Fresh from losing his second MSP for pandering to Nigel Farage’s party, Reform has now scalped its first siting Scottish Tory MSP, after Graham Simpson’s decision to jump ship - one many in the party will feel is sinking.

Russell Findlay (Picture: Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Findlay has now lost three MSPs. When Jamie Greene defected to the Lib Dems, Mr Findlay tried to keep calm and unfazed by the mutiny. Similarly when Jeremy Balfour announced he would sit as an independent MSP on Friday, Mr Findlay largely shrugged his shoulders and put it down to a disagreement over benefits.

Surely Mr Simpson becoming the first Tory MSP to defect directly to Reform will send alarm bells running in Mr Findlay’s mind. Previously, he has insisted he cannot control who leaves his party. But if Mr Findlay continues to fail to give prominent politicians a reason to stick with him, then he will inevitably be leading the Tories into electoral disaster in May.

One Conservative MSP said it was “utter chaos under Russell”.

They added: “I wouldn’t be surprised if more jump ship. Anyone’s guess which way - Lib Dem, Reform or independent.”

Graham Simpson has left the Scottish Conservatives to join Nigel Farage’s Reform party | PA

The MSP warned “there is no ability for self reflection”, adding “the three” who have left so far are painted as “the problem, and not the party”.

They added: “This unionist/populist approach is not working because indyref2 is not a major worry and Reform is much better at populism.”

Asked if politicians have tried to bring up the dire situation with Mr Findlay, the MSP said: "Yeah, it's been raised loads. He just says anything to get you out of the room then calls you a w*****."

Mr Findlay appears to be intoxicated with a belief that flirting with big parts of Reform’s appeal to voters while slagging off Mr Farage’s party will keep Reform-curious voters, and politicians, in line. But he is finding out the hard way that you cannot out-Reform Reform and is alienating colleagues in both wings of his party.

For Mr Farage, things could not be going better. After Reform came dangerously close to snatching victory at the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election in June, falling just 1,471 votes short, he is poised to snap up possibly a dozen MSPs at May’s election. With Mr Simpson, one is already in the bag.

A lot of what Mr Farage says and does will horrify a lot of Scottish voters, including Tories. He used his speech in Broxburn to falsely suggest that a rise in crime in Glasgow is linked to the city being a dispersal city for asylum seekers fleeing war and persecution. His language and his proposals will make many feel sick to their back teeth.

But his message is cutting through to plenty of people south of the Border, and Scotland appears to be no different, if polls are to be believed. This despite Mr Farage yet to draw up any devolved policies other than wanting to scrap net zero. It is clear people are voting for an idea and a viewpoint rather than a political party able to govern.