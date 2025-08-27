Nigel Farage has announced a new defection, while at a press conference in Edinburgh.

A Scottish Tory MSP has defected to Reform UK, Nigel Farage has announced at a press conference in Edinburgh.

Graham Simpson has become the party’s first MSP with his defection.

Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage speaks during a press conference at the Houston Suite, Macdonald Houstoun House, in Uphall, Broxburn. | PA

The former frontbencher was elected in 2016.

Addressing the decision to leave the party he joined at the age of 15, Mr Simpson said it was a “wrench”.

Speaking at a press conference in Broxburn, West Lothian on Wednesday, the new Reform MSP said: “It’s fair to say that some of you won’t be surprised to see me here, given that the Scottish Tories have been touting my name as a potential defector for months now.

“So today, I’m giving them what they want, but perhaps not for the reasons that they think.

“Leaving the party that I first joined when I was 15 is an enormous wrench, and I’ve been through a lot of soul searching in the past few weeks.”

Graham Simpson has quit the Scottish Conservatives to join Reform. | PA

Mr Simpson said he had decided earlier this year not to stand again for the Scottish Tories, but it was not until the past few weeks he had chosen to move to Reform UK.

“I watched Reform with interest and I see the opportunity to help create something fresh here in Scotland, and it’s clear that the voters agree in increasing numbers,” he told the press conference.

“But just because a party is becoming popular isn’t a reason to join it, keeping your job in Parliament isn’t a good enough reason either.”

Mr Simpson added: “Too many people feel let down and ignored, they feel the system is against them, that the traditional parties don’t even care about them.

“Save for some fine individual MSPs across parties, the political class is not serving the people well.

“Failure is accepted and change takes far too long.”

The defecting MSP said he decided to join Reform UK to “create something new, exciting and lasting”.

Speaking with Mr Farage by his side, the former Tory MSP said: “I’ve joined Reform because we have the chance to create something new, exciting and lasting that puts the needs of people over the system, that asks what is going wrong how we can fix it.”