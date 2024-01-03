Academics condemn Rishi Sunak's 'callous' boasting about new ban on international students bringing family members to UK

New student visa rules came into force on January 1

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been condemned by leading academics after “bragging” about a new ban on overseas students bringing their families to the UK.

In his first message of 2024 on social media platform X, the Conservative leader highlighted a Home Office post about the change to student visa rules, which came into force on January 1.

Mr Sunak wrote: “From today, the majority of foreign university students cannot bring family members to the UK. In 2024, we’re already delivering for the British people.”

The post quickly provoked a backlash, led by academics from across the country, and the world.

Sir Richard Evans, author and regius professor emeritus of history at Cambridge University, responded: “This is so short-sighted and arrogant.

"It affects, above all, international graduate students in their mid to late 20s, many with families.

"Research-intensive universities depend heavily on them for income since they can charge economic fees for them, unlike for undergraduates.”

Professor David Worthington, head of history at the University of the Highlands and Islands, posted: “I assume the PM thinks callous statements designed to give the appearance of cracking down on int'l (international) students will win votes.

"How mean and parochial to seek to imply in your first social media post of the year that they are a 'problem' and not a vital, enriching part of society.”

Mark Priestley, professor of education at Stirling University, agreed, saying: “What a thoroughly miserable tweet!

"Preventing people - who incidentally greatly benefit the UK economy - from being with their families is nothing to celebrate.”

Chris Blattman, an economist and political scientist at the University of Chicago, also responded to the prime minister’s post.

He wrote: “Such a weird backwards view of what drives economic growth. Higher education is one of the most important exports that developed nations have. Selling a terrifically valuable service to foreigners.

"It just happens to be bought on our soil (which means they buy a tremendous amount of other services). When they graduate, the country has a chance to let the talented and skilled stay and contribute to the economy.

“Imagine Biden bragging about no longer selling American cars to Asia. It’s nearly as bonkers.”

Under the changes, international students starting courses from this month will not be able to bring dependants such as partners or children to the UK, unless they are on postgraduate research courses or courses with Government-funded scholarships.

Home Secretary James Cleverly hailed the move on Monday, describing it as a “major part” of the Government’s plan to “rapidly bring numbers down, control our borders and prevent people from manipulating our immigration system".

He added: "This will see migration falling rapidly by the tens of thousands and contribute to our overall strategy to prevent 300,000 people from coming to the UK."

Professor Iain Gillespie, convener of Universities Scotland and principal of the University of Dundee, warned last month of the pressures faced by higher education institutions amid fresh funding cuts and challenges recruiting international students, who pay fees.