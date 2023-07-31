Rishi Sunak confirms new carbon capture project and hundreds of new North Sea oil and gas licences

Prime Minister set to officially announce millions of pounds of funding in Aberdeenshire

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to visit the North East and announce funding for a carbon capture project

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed millions of pounds of funding for a new carbon capture project in Scotland, and hundreds of new oil and gas exploration licences.

Mr Sunak is set to appear in Aberdeenshire later on today to officially announce this funding, which he says will create tens of thousands of jobs and help boost the UK’s energy security.

Carbon capture takes the carbon dioxide generated by burning fossil fuels and stores it underground to stop it being emitted into the atmosphere.

The Acorn carbon capture project at St Fergus was snubbed for UK Government funding in the first round of funding, however it is one of two projects to receive funding from today’s announcement.

On top of funding for carbon capture in the North East, the Prime Minister will also give the green light to hundreds of new oil and gas exploration licences.