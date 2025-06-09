Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The growth in Scotland’s contribution to the UK’s nuclear power would accelerate further if the SNP dropped its opposition to new plants north of the Border, the industry has claimed.

The call came ahead of the UK Government’s Spending Review on Wednesday which the industry hopes will include approval for new nuclear power stations in England, such as a final decision on Sizewell B along with mini plants known as small modular reactors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland's last remaining active nuclear reactor, at Torness in East Lothian, is due to shut down in 2030 (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Scottish Labour said an end to the Scottish Government block on new plants would “turbocharge” the economy, which the industry said would bring billions more pounds of investment and thousands more highly-paid jobs.

A new study commissioned by the Nuclear Industry Association (NIA) said the sector’s contribution to the Scottish economy grew by nearly one third to £1.5 billion over the three years to 2024, largely from Scottish firms working on nuclear projects south of the Border.

However, it said that could be much higher if new plants were built in Scotland, where the only station still operating, Torness in East Lothian, is due to close in five years’ time.

The NIA said the industry employed 5,100 people in Scotland and supported 18,500 other jobs across the country, mainly at the Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C developments in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “Scottish workers are playing a vital role in building the new nuclear power station at Hinkley Point C in Somerset.

“A total of 170 Scottish firms have contracts to work on the new power station, with over £280 million spent with Scottish firms to date, compared to a £5.3bn spend with businesses in the south west of England and 27,000 direct jobs supported.

“NIA analysis shows a comparable contribution would be felt in Scotland should a new nuclear project be built there.”

Scottish Secretary and Edinburgh South Labour MP Ian Murray said: “The Scottish Government continues to block any movement on this safe, green energy that would turbocharge the Scottish economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As long as they maintain that position jobs and investment that could be coming to Scotland will head elsewhere."

NIA chief executive Tom Greatrex said: “Scotland is benefiting from the jobs and growth coming with new nuclear plants being built in England, but with no new nuclear of its own, Scotland will lose out on billions in investment and thousands of well-paid, skilled jobs.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are focused on supporting growth and creating jobs by capitalising on Scotland’s immense renewable energy capacity rather than expensive new nuclear which takes decades to build, creates toxic waste which is difficult and costly to dispose of, and does not generate power at a cost that will bring down energy bills.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Greens co-leader and energy spokesperson Patrick Harvie said: “Scotland has neither the desire nor the need for new nuclear power. There is nothing safe or secure about nuclear.