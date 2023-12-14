Nuclear industry trade body accuses SNP minister of spreading ‘falsehoods’

The nuclear industry trade body has accused a senior SNP minister of spreading “falsehoods” and insulting the professionalism of its workers.

The Nuclear Industry Association (NIA) said comments made by Neil Gray, the energy secretary, were “shocking”.

It comes after Mr Gray told MSPs nuclear power was “not safe”, “expensive” and “not wanted” in Scotland.

Torness nuclear power station. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Speaking in Holyrood, he said: “We have abundant natural energy resources and capital that can contribute and are contributing to our energy mix. As we are all seeing from experiences elsewhere in the United Kingdom, new nuclear power takes years – if not decades – to become operational, and it will push up household and business energy bills even more.”

The UK Government previously unveiled plans to deliver up to eight nuclear reactors – the equivalent of one a year – by the end of this decade at existing sites down south. However, it said new power stations would not be “imposed” on Scotland after SNP ministers expressed their opposition.

Scotland currently has only one nuclear power station, the Torness plant in East Lothian, after the Hunterston B site in North Ayrshire closed in January last year.

The NIA said Torness “operates to the highest standards of safety in all circumstances, independently verified by the regulator”, adding: “It has the cleanest lifecycle generation, the highest reliability as measured by load factor, and the highest output of any station in Scotland.”

It said Scotland has had the cleanest power mix of the four nations of the UK because it has a mix of nuclear and renewables.

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the NIA, said: “It is shocking to see the Scottish energy minister spread falsehoods about nuclear power in Scotland. He has devalued the enormous contribution nuclear has made to the nation’s net zero goals, energy security and jobs and has insulted the professionalism of Scottish nuclear workers with false criticism about safety.

“Scotland has consistently generated the most nuclear power of any part of the UK, thus avoiding more carbon dioxide emissions than any other power source in Scottish history. Torness nuclear plant is the best power generating asset in Scotland, with the cleanest lifecycle generation, the highest reliability as measured by load factor, and the highest output of any station in the nation.

“Its nuclear sites have an exemplary safety record and the highest safety standards of any electricity source with a world-class workforce which keeps the country’s lights on day in day out.

“It is disappointing that when 78 per cent of the world’s economy backs nuclear, Scotland is turning its back on science and disrespecting an industry, and workforce that has helped give the country the cleanest power anywhere in the UK.

“Nuclear should be at the heart of Scotland’s clean energy future. Ruling out new nuclear is bad science and bad judgement for Scotland.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We recognise that operators such as Torness work to stringent standards However, the Scottish Government does not support the building of new nuclear fission power stations in Scotland under current technologies. New nuclear power is expensive; will take years, if not decades, to become operational, and has significant environmental concerns.

“Through our draft energy strategy and just transition plan we have set out a clear pathway to deliver on global commitments and capitalise on the enormous opportunities offered by becoming a net zero economy.