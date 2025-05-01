Majority of SNP voters want John Swinney to U-turn on nuclear power opposition

John Swinney is being urged to reverse the SNP’s opposition to nuclear power.

A majority of SNP voters want John Swinney to embrace nuclear power, a new poll has revealed - amid concerns Scotland is poised to miss out on “ jobs, growth and skills”.

A new poll from Opinium, commissioned by Britain Remade, found that 52 per cent of those who voted for the SNP at the 2021 Holyrood election believe that nuclear power should be included in Scotland’s energy mix in order to help reach net zero by 2045.

Torness nuclear power station in East Lothian | Getty

The poll, which spoke to 1,000 adults in Scotland between April 22 and April 25, found that one third of SNP voters remain opposed to nuclear power and 15 per cent are undecided.

The study found that a majority, 56 per cent of all Scottish adults support nuclear power as a means to reach net zero.

Scotland’s 2045 net zero legal target remains intact despite an out-of-date climate change plan being in place, SNP ministers scrapping the 2030 interim target to cut emissions by 75 per cent and rowing back on a series of aims and ambitions.

The SNP has a long-held opposition to nuclear power, including the emerging small modular reactors. Although nuclear power is reserved to the UK government, Scottish ministers can essentially block power plants being built north of the Border through devolved planning regulations.

The new poll coincides with Britain Remade launching a campaign calling on the SNP to drop its opposition to nuclear power - 66 years after Scotland switched on its first nuclear power station at Chapelcross.

The Scottish Government insists that its energy needs can be met by renewables such as wind, solar and tidal power - but critics have claimed nuclear power is required to fill any gaps in the country’s energy mix as a low-carbon option.

Communities on the west coast of Scotland have united to take over the running of a 34-turbine wind farm in Argyll from an energy giant. PIC: Andy Buchanan. | AFP via Getty Images

Currently, the gap is met mostly by fossil fuels such as gas - while it could be argued that nuclear power in other parts of the UK would provide enough low carbon back-up for the grid.

In December, EDF announced plans to extend the life of Scotland’s only remaining active nuclear power plant at Torness in East Lothian, meaning nuclear power will remain part of Scotland’s energy mix until at least 2030.

Critics have claimed that the Scottish Government’s opposition to nuclear power could also cost Scotland billions in investment, thousands of jobs and workers with specialist nuclear skills leaving the country.

Sam Richards, founder and campaign director for Britain Remade, said: "The message from our polling is clear: when it comes to safe and reliable nuclear power, the SNP is not just out of step with the majority of Scots - they’re at odds with a huge number of their own supporters.

“It’s time for the SNP to stop saying 'no' to new nuclear and start listening to the people, the experts, and the communities who know what's at stake.”

Labour MSP for East Lothian, Martin Whitfield, said: “For almost 20 years the SNP have blocked the potential for new nuclear energy projects in Scotland – meaning jobs, growth and skills have gone elsewhere.

“This senseless policy is harming our energy security, economic potential, and hampering our ability to deliver on Scotland’s climate change commitments.

“If we don’t act soon to end this ideological opposition, Scotland will lose its nuclear energy capacity entirely, damaging jobs and the economy, including East Lothian.

Scottish Conservative MP, John Lamont, said the Scottish Government embracing nuclear power would be “basic common sense”.

Borders MP John Lamont.

He added: "Everyone seems to be able to see the huge benefits of nuclear energy, except the SNP. John Swinney's government is out of touch with the views of mainstream Scotland.

"It's absolutely ridiculous for the Nationalists to ignore the majority of Scots who support the use of more nuclear power, especially since it is clean energy that doesn't harm the environment.”

However the SNP argued nuclear power projects remain too expensive to be a viable alternative to renewable power.

MSP Bill Kidd said: “Our focus is delivering a just transition that supports communities and creates long-term economic opportunities to build a truly sustainable future.

“Nuclear remains one of the most costly forms of energy with projects like Hinkley Point C running billions over budget and years behind schedule.

“In contrast, Scotland’s net zero transition is already delivering thousands of green jobs across energy, construction, innovation, and engineering. This number will continue to grow.

“Simply, renewables are cheaper to produce and develop, create more jobs, and are safer than nuclear as they don’t leave behind radioactive waste that will be deadly for generations.

“While Labour funnels billions into slow, centralised projects, the SNP is focused on creating real, sustainable jobs in Scotland now.”

The polling comes amid growing public debate over net zero policies. Downing Street on Wednesday rejected Sir Tony Blair's claim that "hysteria" is playing a part in the international debate on climate change after the former prime minister criticised efforts to limit fossil fuels.

Sir Keir Starmer disagrees with his predecessor about the tone of global discussions about net zero, Number 10 indicated, after the former Labour leader argued the conversation had become "irrational".

In a foreword to a report by his think tank the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) published on Tuesday, the New Labour prime minister had argued the current climate approach "isn't working".

The intervention was seized on by political opponents as an attack on Sir Keir's plans to cut carbon emissions and achieve net zero by 2050.

On Wednesday, No 10 failed to deny that the Government has asked the TBI to issue a clarification after the non-profit sent out a follow-up statement insisting its report backed the Labour administration's climate target.

Asked whether a request had been made for the institute to row back from the remarks, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "I wouldn't get into private conversations."

Sir Tony had said: "People know that the current state of debate over climate change is riven with irrationality ... any strategy based on either 'phasing out' fossil fuels in the short term or limiting consumption is a strategy doomed to fail."

He added that most political leaders "would like to start taking some of the hysteria out of the climate debate but are reluctant to be the first to do so".

Downing Street distanced Sir Keir from that position on Wednesday, insisting the UK was taking a "pragmatic approach."

Asked whether the Prime Minister believed hysteria was present in the international debate on climate change, his spokesman said: "I don't think so, I mean, I think we're taking a very practical and pragmatic approach to this here in the UK."

He said the Government's net zero policy would help with jobs growth and investing in the industries of the future, adding: "The PM has said previously that we will deliver net zero in a way that treads lightly on people's lives, not telling them how to live or behave.

"We are focused on our mission to be a clean-energy superpower."

Shortly before Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, the TBI appeared to soften its language in a new statement insisting: "The report is clear that we support the Government's 2050 net zero targets, to give certainty to the investors and innovators who can develop these new solutions and make them deployable.

"People support climate action, and it is vital that we keep the public's support for how we do it."

Responding to a question in the Commons about the apparent dispute, Sir Keir sought to downplay any differences of opinion between himself and his predecessor.

"What Tony Blair said is we should have more carbon capture, we've invested in carbon capture. That's many jobs across different parts of the country," the Prime Minister said.