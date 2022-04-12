SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has said Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak “must resign now” as they have “insulted the millions of people who faithfully followed the rules that they set”.

Responding to the news that both the Prime Minister and the Chancellor will be fined over Downing Street lockdown parties, Mr Blackford told the PA news agency: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak must now resign. The Prime Minister repeatedly misled Parliament, lied to the public and at times even simply laughed it off, taking the public for fools.

“In reality, Johnson and Sunak have overseen one of the biggest lockdown breaches that has led to the Metropolitan Police issuing a staggering number of fines for rule-breaking.”

He added: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor’s positions are untenable. They have insulted the millions of people who faithfully followed the rules that they set – even when that meant the heartbreak of not being present for the births, marriages or the deaths of loved ones.

“There simply cannot be one rule for the Tories and another for the rest of us.

“If Johnson and Sunak have a shred of dignity they will finally do the right thing and resign now. If they refuse, then it is on Tory MPs to step up and act to remove them from office to restore public trust.”