Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak both to be fined over partygate gatherings

In a move that threatens to engulf Mr Johnson’s premiership, the Met announced the Prime Minister and chancellor had both received fines.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.

“We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”

Boris Johnson (R) with Rishi Sunak (L

The Labour leader Keir Starmer called for both men to resign.

He said: "Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign.

"The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better."

The announcement sparked a wave of condemnation from across the opposition parties, and comes after at least 30 more fines relating to breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Downing Street and Whitehall were announced.

This takes the total number of fines issued to more than 50, and is believed to include the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson.

Mrs Johnson’s spokesperson said: “In the interests of transparency, Mrs Johnson can confirm she has been notified that she will receive a fixed-penalty notice.

“She has not yet received any further details about the nature of the FPN.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey joined the chorus demanding the Mr Johnson go.

He tweeted: “This is a government in crisis neglecting a country in crisis.

“Parliament must be recalled for a vote of No Confidence in the Prime Minister.”

The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford MP demanded both men resign, and claimed it cannot be “one rule for the Tories, and another for the rest of us”.

He said: "The Prime Minister repeatedly misled Parliament, lied to the public and at times even simply laughed it off - taking the public for fools.

"In reality, Johnson and Sunak have overseen one of the biggest lockdown breaches that has led to the Metropolitan Police issuing a staggering number of fines for rule-breaking.

"The Prime Minister and Chancellor's positions are untenable. They have insulted the millions of people who faithfully followed the rules that they set – even when that meant the heartbreak of not being present for the births, marriages or the deaths of loved ones.

"If Johnson and Sunak have a shred of dignity they will finally do the right thing and resign now. If they refuse, then it is on Tory MPs to step up and act to remove them from office to restore public trust."

The First Minister added: “Boris Johnson must resign. He broke the law and repeatedly lied to parliament about it.

"The basic values of integrity and decency - essential to the proper working of any parliamentary democracy - demand that he go.

“And he should take his out of touch chancellor with him.”

Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice have said there is “simply no way” the Prime Minister and Chancellor can continue in pos t , claiming the pair “broke the law” and “took us all for mugs”.

Spokesman Lobby Akinnola, said: “There is simply no way either the Prime Minister or Chancellor can continue.

“Their dishonesty has caused untold hurt to the bereaved.

“Not only that, but they have lost all credibility with the wider public, which could cost lives if new variants mean restrictions are needed in the future.

“If they had any decency they would be gone by tonight.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also called for Mr Johnson’s resignation.

He tweeted: “A Prime Minister who breaks the laws his Government makes and then lies about it isn’t fit for office.

“Families made huge sacrifices and obeyed the law. Many said their last goodbyes to loved ones on the phone while the Prime Minister partied.

“Boris Johnson must resign.”

Tory MPs were less quick to demand Mr Johnson go, instead pointing to the Ukraine crisis as a reason to keep him.

Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale claimed now is not the time to “unseat” the Prime Minister.

He said: “It’s serious of course. My position remains that the fact that the Prime Minister has effectively misled the House of Commons is a very serious issue indeed, but we are in the middle of an international crisis and I am not prepared to give Vladimir Putin the comfort of thinking that we are about to unseat the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and destabilise the coalition against Putin.

“So any reaction to this is going to have to wait until we have dealt with the main crisis which is Ukraine and the Donbas.

“The Prime Minister has said categorically no rules were broken and nothing untoward took place. That is patently wrong and he now has to acknowledge that it’s wrong. And he will have to decide I think where that leaves him in his relationship with Parliament.”