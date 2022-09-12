Queen's death: New Zealand will not pursue becoming a republic after Queen's death, says Jacinda Ardern

Speaking on the subject for the first time since the Queen’s death on Thursday, Ms Ardern said there were more pressing issues for her government to pursue.

But she acknowledged she thought New Zealand would eventually become a republic, and it would probably happen within her lifetime.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during the post-Cabinet press conference at Parliament, in Wellington. Picture: Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP

Under the existing system, the British monarch remains New Zealand's head of state, represented in New Zealand by a governor-general. The governor-general's role is these days considered primarily ceremonial. The same system also existing in Australia.

"There's been a debate, probably for a number of years," Ms Ardern said. "It's just the pace, and how widely that debate is occurring. I've made my view plain many times. I do believe that is where New Zealand will head, in time. I believe it is likely to occur in my lifetime.

"But I don't see it as a short-term measure or anything that is on the agenda any time soon.”

It comes as the Australian Prime Minister faced backlash from the business and health care sector following the announcement of a one-off bank holiday to mark a national day of mourning for the late Queen.

Anthony Albanese announced on Sunday that Australia would observe a bank holiday on September 22 following the monarch’s funeral on September 19.

The news quickly drew criticism from healthcare professionals, who say the short-notice nature of the bank holiday will cause huge disruption to their sector where consultations and operations are arranged weeks and sometimes months in advance.

The Australia Medical Association president Steve Robson tweeted: “Operations and lots of patient consultations booked that day, at a time when access is difficult. Thanks for dropping this at short notice.”

He added: “It’s very difficult to staff hospitals and practices at the best of times now. An unanticipated public holiday will make it very difficult to staff hospitals and clinics.”

Head and neck surgeon Eric Levi also expressed frustration with the short notice of the bank holiday, saying he had eight patients booked in for surgery on September 22.

“We have 60 plus patients booked in our cancer clinic in the morning,” he posted to Twitter.

“I have eight patients booked for theatre. Every single patient has waited weeks to months for their medical care. Every clinic and operating lists overbooked till December. What do we do for them?”

Dr Levi added: “For those who say ‘stay open’, remember that we need nurses, allied health, clerks, technicians, etc to run a clinic or operating list.

“If schools and childcare are closed, a lot of the health care workers can’t turn up to work and health care won’t run.

“Imagine if your chemotherapy was meant to be delivered that day and now there are not enough doctors and nurses in the clinic as they have to be home with their kids because schools and childcare is closed.”

Australian retail and business groups joined medical professionals in raising concerns about disruptions caused by the unplanned bank holiday.

The Australian Retailers Association (ARA) said it respected the decision of the federal government to “honour the passing of Queen Elizabeth II with a one-off public holiday”, but the unplanned nature of the bank holiday would create disruption for many businesses and impact them financially

In a statement on Monday the ARA chief executive, Paul Zahra, said: “This event will create some complications for businesses with store closures and staff scheduling challenges, with many rosters set up weeks in advance.