King Charles III will lead the royal family in a poignant procession behind the coffin of his mother when it travels to an Edinburgh cathedral to allow the public to pay their respects.

The Queen's coffin is currently in Edinburgh, where members of the public will have the chance to pay their respects and view her coffin.

We take a look at what is expect to happen today, the key details and rough schedule.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes the City Chambers on the Royal Mile

Firstly, the King and The Queen Consort will travel to Westminster Hall this morning, where Charles will make an address and both Houses of Parliament will meet to express their condolences at the death of The Queen.

After Parliament, The King and The Queen Consort will arrive at Edinburgh Airport early this afternoon and then travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where the Ceremony of the Keys will take place.

Following the Ceremony of the Keys, the King will join the procession of the Queen’s coffin to St Giles’ Cathedral.

At around 3pm, the King and the Queen Consort, accompanied by other royal family members, will attend a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Following this, the King will receive the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, followed by the presiding officer, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

At 5pm, mourners will be able to view the Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh officials have confirmed.

The Queen will be leaving Edinburgh tomorrow evening – to lie in state Palace of Westminster until 06:30 on Monday, 19 September- the day of the her funeral.

A queuing system will be in place with security checks and restrictions on mobile phones will apply.

Just before 6pm Charles and Camilla will receive a motion of condolence, tabled by the First Minister at the Scottish Parliament, and attend a reception.

Members will gather at Holyrood around 5:40pm and Presiding officer Alison Johnstone will welcome the King and Queen Consort to the chamber, before inviting each of the party leaders to speak on the motion.

MSPs across the parliament will then have the opportunity to reflect on the former Queen’s life as well as her close and enduring bond with Scotland.

Ms Johnstone said the King’s visit marks a “milestone” for Scotland, adding: “People across Scotland continue to mourn the passing of Her Majesty The Queen and I wish to express on behalf of the Scottish Parliament our deepest condolences to His Majesty The King and The Royal Family.

“This motion of condolence will provide an opportunity for the Parliament to come together to pay tribute to The Queen’s life of service and her enduring bond with Scotland and its people.

“This day will also mark a significant milestone for the country as we welcome The King to the Scottish Parliament for the first time as monarch.”