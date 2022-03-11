Vladimir Putin will face a ‘dramatic increased response’ if he uses chemical weapons, minister warns

Technology minister Chris Philp warned the Russian president amid concerns Russia is fabricating a “false narrative” online in preparation for such a “barbaric” attack.

The Prime Minister earlier expressed fears the Kremlin is spreading a “fake story” that the US or the Ukrainians have chemical weapons in Ukraine as a pretext for an attack.

Mr Philp told Times Radio: “Clearly the use of chemical weapons, especially in an invasion where there are a very large number of civilians, would be an outrage against humanity.

People gather for the Standing In Solidarity With Ukraine vigil on The Mound, Edinburgh, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“So I would say to anybody in Russia thinking about this: do not cross that line, do not inflict any more misery and suffering on the Ukrainian people.

“It will trigger an increased response from the West, there’s a dramatic increased response, there’s no question about that.

“I’m not going to speculate about the form that’s going to take or pre-empt it, but that’s a line that Russian governments should not cross.”

The technology minister singled out the Russian embassy in the UK, which has had a separate post branded “fake news” removed by Twitter, over disinformation.

He told Sky News the embassy was “creating a false narrative that Ukrainians are considering using chemical weapons, which is clearly ridiculous and totally untrue”.

Under growing pressure for the Government to do more to help the millions fleeing Ukraine, Mr Philp suggested councils as well as families would be able to welcome in refugees.

He added: “We’re going to be making announcements in the very near future about a scheme for UK local authorities, and indeed UK families, to welcome Ukrainian refugees, we’ve announced that principle and the details of how that scheme works will be laid out in the very near future."

It comes amid a growing backlash against the Home Office with refugees struggling to come to the UK.